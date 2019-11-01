Mi CC9 Pro to house 32MP selfie camera, Xiaomi confirms

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the Mi CC9 Pro smartphone in the domestic market on November 5 and later in the international markets as Mi Note 10. Ahead of the official unveiling, the Chinese phone maker has released a number of teasers confirming that the device will sport a curved body, a 108-megapixel AI Penta camera and a massive 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

In the latest teaser, the company has confirmed the presence of a 32-megapixel front-facing camera in the Mi CC9 Pro. The selfie camera will also feature Portrait mode and 12 different filters.

According to the TENAA listing, the Mi CC9 Pro will feature a 6.47-inch FHD+ OLED display with a waterdrop notch, 1080 x 2340-pixels resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device will also incorporate an in-display fingerprint scanner for quick authentication.

The Mi CC9 Pro is rumored to be powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor coupled with Adreno 618 GPU, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The device will operate on MIUI 11 based on Android 9 Pie.

As already confirmed by the company, the Mi CC9 Pro will be equipped with a penta-lens camera system with dual optical image stabilisation (OIS) module that includes- a 108-megapixel primary lens powered by the Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor with f/1.7 aperture, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens that offers 117-degree field-of-view, a 5-megapixel Telephoto lens with up to 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom, 12-megapixel portrait lens with 1.4μm large pixel, dual-PDAF and a 2-megapixel dedicated macro lens to capture minute details.

The 30W fast charging technology is capable to deliver 58 percent charge in 30 minutes and 100 percent in just 65 minutes. Connectivity features will likely be Wi-Fi 802.11ac; Bluetooth v5.0; GPS, NFC, USB-Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Mi CC9 Pro is expected to come in Black, Gray, Red, Blue, Pink, White, Green, Purple color options and three memory configurations: 6GB + 64GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 12GB + 256GB.

The Mi CC9 Pro is scheduled to be launched on November 5 at an event in China alongside the Xiaomi watch, and the new Xiaomi TV 5, the Chinese manufacturer announced in a Weibo post.