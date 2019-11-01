International Development News
Development News Edition

Vivo Y19 with MTK Helio P65 chipset, 5000mAh battery launched: Specs and availability

Vivo Y19 with MTK Helio P65 chipset, 5000mAh battery launched: Specs and availability
Image Credit: Vivo

Vivo launched today the all-new Vivo Y19 in Thailand and Vietnam, under its Y-Series portfolio. The phone comes with a 3D curved design, Halo FullView Display, triple rear camera setup, and a 5000mAh battery.

Starting today, the device is available for pre-booking in the lone 6GB+128GB memory configuration and Magnetic Black and Spring White color options, carrying a price tag of THB 6,999 (approx. INR 16,400) and VND 4,990,000 (approx. INR 15,200).

The Vivo Y19 can be pre-booked via Thegioididong and FPT Shop in Vietnam and via Lazada in Thailand. The device will go on sale on November 5.

Specifications and features

The smartphone boasts a 6.53-inch FHD+ Halo FullView Display with 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution, 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Y19 is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 chipset coupled with Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB onboard stoarge which is further expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

The Vivo Y19 runs on Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9 Pie operating system that offers increased speed, smoother interaction and Dark Mode.

The device houses a 5000mAh battery with Vivo's own 18W dual-engine fast charging technology and also supports 5W Reverse Charging technology via OTG cable. The phone also features Ultra Game Mode for an uninterrupted and delightful gaming experience.

As for the camera, the device comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture and multiple modes including AI Face Beauty and AR Stickers. On the back, it sports a 16-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture.

The rear camera supports 720p HD video recording at 30fps, 1080p FHD recording at 30fps, HDR, Slow motion, Time-Lapse, HDR, Bokeh, DOC, AR Stickers, Live Photo and more features.

Connectivity features include Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS), WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, Micro USB port, GPS, OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Manvir rescues point for Goa with last-minute goal

FC Goa came up with yet another injury-time equaliser to salvage a point against NorthEast United FC in a thrilling 2-2 draw in an Indian Super League encounter here on Friday. FC Goa also played out a 1-1 draw with Bengaluru FC in their pr...

Tension in Karimnagar over RTC driver's funeral; BJP MP

The body of a TSRTC driver, who died of heart attack, was laid to rest here on Friday amid tension after police disallowed a plea by striking transport employees to take the funeral rally to the bus depot where he worked. Local BJP MP Bandi...

Two held for killing man, robbing jeweller: Police

Two men, who allegedly killed a person and robbed another at gunpoint in northeast Delhi, were arrested from the Durgapuri area in the city, police said on Friday. The accused were identified as Salman Khan 22 and Kamruddin 31, both residen...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Brutal Djokovic thrashes woeful Tsitsipas in Paris

Novak Djokovic destroyed a woeful Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-1 6-2 to book his place in the semi-finals of the Paris Masters on Friday. The Serb, who will be supplanted as world number one by Rafael Nadal on Monday, showed no signs of the cold th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019