Vivo Y19 with MTK Helio P65 chipset, 5000mAh battery launched: Specs and availability

Vivo launched today the all-new Vivo Y19 in Thailand and Vietnam, under its Y-Series portfolio. The phone comes with a 3D curved design, Halo FullView Display, triple rear camera setup, and a 5000mAh battery.

Starting today, the device is available for pre-booking in the lone 6GB+128GB memory configuration and Magnetic Black and Spring White color options, carrying a price tag of THB 6,999 (approx. INR 16,400) and VND 4,990,000 (approx. INR 15,200).

The Vivo Y19 can be pre-booked via Thegioididong and FPT Shop in Vietnam and via Lazada in Thailand. The device will go on sale on November 5.

Specifications and features

The smartphone boasts a 6.53-inch FHD+ Halo FullView Display with 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution, 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Y19 is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 chipset coupled with Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB onboard stoarge which is further expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

The Vivo Y19 runs on Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9 Pie operating system that offers increased speed, smoother interaction and Dark Mode.

The device houses a 5000mAh battery with Vivo's own 18W dual-engine fast charging technology and also supports 5W Reverse Charging technology via OTG cable. The phone also features Ultra Game Mode for an uninterrupted and delightful gaming experience.

As for the camera, the device comes with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture and multiple modes including AI Face Beauty and AR Stickers. On the back, it sports a 16-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture.

The rear camera supports 720p HD video recording at 30fps, 1080p FHD recording at 30fps, HDR, Slow motion, Time-Lapse, HDR, Bokeh, DOC, AR Stickers, Live Photo and more features.

Connectivity features include Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS), WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, Micro USB port, GPS, OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.