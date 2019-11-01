Google adds web-based VR support in latest Chrome update

After killing its Daydream mobile-based VR project, Google is preparing its Chrome browser to make it VR-friendly.

The latest beta version of Chrome supports web-based VR, opening avenues for an immersive web experience, Engadget reports.

With web-based VR support, developers can build websites with immersive elements such as games, 360-degree videos, and immersive art. These sites can then be displayed on a smartphone or head-mounted display. (ANI)

