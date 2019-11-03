Students,teachers to travel virtual miles for field trips,cultural experiences during 'skype-a-thon'

Students, teachers and experts from across the globe will be able to take virtual field trips, experience different cultures and connect with peers in different countries using Skype and other tools in the 47-hour non-stop "Skype-a-thon" from November 5. The event organised by Microsoft Education aims to leverage technology to bring classrooms out of physical boundaries and provide students with a holistic approach across the globe.

According to Vinnie Jauhari, Director of Education Advocacy, Microsoft, will allow students to go on virtual field trips, experience new cultures, hear from guest speakers and learn from other students, educators and experts from around the world by traveling virtual miles. "It will unite and introduce students to diversified culture and experiences from around different corners of the globe, helping them develop empathy and compassion for others. Moreover, it will bring educator experts from different platforms and zones to interact with students through engaging activities and programs," she told PTI.

"With participants from 110 countries to empower the sharing of ideas and knowledge, the ultimate goal is to travel over 17 million virtual miles," she added. With the theme "Open hearts, open minds", the tech meet will enable students, educators and experts to connect from around the world using a variety of tools like Skype, Teams and Flipgrid.

"We started this initiative in 2014 by connecting students and experts from around the world to communicate and discuss real-world topics. Through this year's Global Learning Connection, we are bringing in more opportunities for more students to enable them to exchange ideas that can make a real difference in the world," Manish Prakash, Country General Manager - Public Sector, Education and Healthcare, Microsoft. "By expanding the walls of the classroom, we are enabling students to gain diverse perspectives and discuss real-world topics with others worldwide. We eagerly look forward to this event and hope to continue to bring upon a positive change in the students' lives through technology," he added.

