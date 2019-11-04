Mi Note 10 with world's first 108MP Penta camera to launch on Nov 6 in Madrid

The Mi Note 10, one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2019 will be launched on November 6 in Madrid, Spain, the Chinese phone maker confirmed in a Twitter post. The smartphone which is the global variant of the yet to be launched Mi CC9 Pro will come up with the world's first 108-megapixel Penta camera system.

Earlier reports had suggested that the Penta camera phone will be launched on November 11 as the international variant of the Mi CC9 Pro which is scheduled to be launched on November 5 in China alongside the Xiaomi watch, and the new Xiaomi TV 5.

Well, ahead of the official unveiling, Xiaomi has been dropping a number of social media teasers confirming some details about the Mi CC9 Pro aka the Mi Note 10. The phone is confirmed to come with a colorful breathing light display function that will emit dazzling lights when the smartphone receives any notification including calls and messages.

The Mi Note 10 will be powered by 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset based on 8nm process technology. The device will be equipped with a powerful AI Penta camera module on the back with dual optical image stabilization (OIS) that includes- a 108-megapixel primary lens, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel Telephoto lens with up to 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom, 12-megapixel portrait lens with 1.4μm large pixel, dual-PDAF and a 2-megapixel dedicated macro lens. The 32-megapixel selfie camera will also feature Portrait mode and 12 different filters.

Other confirmed features of the Mi Note 10 include a 5260mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, HiRes audio certification, 1CC loudspeaker, IR Blaster, USB-Type-C port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.