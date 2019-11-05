International Development News
Mi CC9 Pro: Here's everything about Xiaomi's 108MP Penta camera phone

The device runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 9 Pie and packs a 5260mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging via a USB Type-C port.

Image Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi officially unveiled today the much-anticipated Mi CC9 Pro with the world's first 108-megapixel Penta camera system, AMOLED display, massive battery, and ultra-thin screen optical fingerprint scanner.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Device will go on sale on November 11 in Mainland, China.
  • Mi CC9 Pro will be available in Aurora Green, Glacier White, and Midnight Black color

Starting today, the device is available for pre-booking with an advance payment of CNY 100 and will go on sale on November 11 in Mainland China. The Mi CC9 Pro will be available in Aurora Green, Glacier White, and Midnight Black color options and three memory configurations:

  • 6GB+128GB for CNY 2,799
  • 8GB+128GB for CNY 3,099
  • 8GB+256GB for CNY 3,499 (Premium Edition)

Mi CC9 Pro specifications

The Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro boasts a 6.47-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution, 600nit brightness, and DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut. The device comes with TÜV Rheinland certification and ultra-thin screen optical fingerprint scanner.

The Xiaomi CC9 Pro is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset clocked up to 2.2GHz coupled with 700MHz Adreno 618 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The device runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 9 Pie and packs a 5260mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging via a USB Type-C port.

Talking about the cameras, the Mi CC9 Pro is basically a camera-centric phone that flaunts a 108-megapixel Penta-lens camera system on the rear side. The primary lens with a 108-megapixel Samsung sensor has an aperture of f/1.7, supports optical image stabilization (OIS) and features an industry-leading resolution of 12032 x 9024. The 128GB variants feature a 7P lens while the Premium Edition, i.e. the 8GB+256GB variant is equipped with an 8P lens.

According to Xiaomi, the Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition surged to the top of DxOMark camera rankings with an overall score of 121 and also broke the record for video segment with a world's highest score of 104.

Moving on, the 5-megapixel Ultra telephoto lens with four-axis optical image stabilization supports 10x hybrid optical zoom, 50x digital zoom. The 12-megapixel portrait lens with f/2.0 aperture supports 2x optical zoom and dual PD dual-core focus. The 2-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture offers 117-degrees field-of-view. The fifth and the last one is a 2-megapixel dedicated macro lens for 1.5cm super macro photography.

The rear camera supports 4K video shooting at 30fps, 1080p at 30fps/60fps and 720p shooting at 30fps. It also supports 720p slow-motion video shooting at 960fps, 720p/1080p shooting at 120fps and 240fps. Additional features include vlog video, HDR, Movie mode, continuous shooting mode, portrait mode, super night scene mode, AI Studio Light Effect and more.

The Mi CC9 Pro houses a 32-megapixel front-facing camera with a large f/2.0 aperture. It supports AI Portrait Mode, 3D Beauty, Panorama, HDR, Mimoji and 720p/1080p video shooting at 30fps.

The Mi CC9 Pro features 1216 Super Linear Speaker and comes with Hi-Res Audio certification. Lastly, coming to the connectivity features, the device supports Bluetooth v5.0, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac; GPS/Galileo/GLONASS/A-GPS; NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR Blaster.

