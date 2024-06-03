Why Iga Swiatek Prefers Early Matches: The Behind-the-Scenes Debate on Late Night Grand Slams

Iga Swiatek, the top-ranked tennis player in the world, has shed light on why she requested the French Open organizers to avoid scheduling her matches for late-night sessions. 'I just like to sleep normally,' Swiatek explained.

This seemingly simple preference opens up a broader discussion about the challenges posed by Grand Slam tournaments' night sessions, which often drag on past midnight. The case in point was a recent match at Roland Garros, where defending champion Novak Djokovic's victory extended until 3 a.m.

Players, fans, officials, and even stadium workers find these late finishes less than ideal. While the U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff advocates for curfews to enhance player safety and health, others, including tournament organizers, grapple with preserving the sport's allure for television audiences. As highlighted by Swiatek, 'I don't know if the fans are watching these matches if they have to go to work the next day.' The debate is ongoing with no easy solutions in sight, but adjustments in scheduling practices may be on horizon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)