Left Menu

Grigor Dimitrov Overcomes Odds to Reach French Open Quarterfinals

Grigor Dimitrov battled through injuries and a lack of rest to secure a place in the French Open quarterfinals for the first time. The 10th seed defeated Hubert Hurkacz to achieve this milestone at age 33, marking a significant revival in his tennis career.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 03-06-2024 09:39 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 09:39 IST
Grigor Dimitrov Overcomes Odds to Reach French Open Quarterfinals
Grigor Dimitrov
  • Country:
  • France

In a dramatic and gritty display, Grigor Dimitrov bloodied his racket-holding hand and right elbow while diving for shots at the French Open. Despite being covered in clay and running on minimal sleep, Dimitrov overcame these obstacles to reach the Roland Garros quarterfinals for the first time at the age of 33.

The 10th-seeded Bulgarian achieved this milestone by defeating No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (3) in a thrilling match on Court Suzanne Lenglen. 'Better late than never,' Dimitrov remarked, adding that his determination to reach every ball was crucial to his victory.

This marks a significant achievement for Dimitrov, who has now made it to the quarterfinals of all four Grand Slam tournaments. He will face No. 2 Jannik Sinner next. Dimitrov's journey has been one of resilience, underscored by a resurgence in his career this season, including a win at the Brisbane International and a final appearance at the Miami Open.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024