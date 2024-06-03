Grigor Dimitrov Overcomes Odds to Reach French Open Quarterfinals

In a dramatic and gritty display, Grigor Dimitrov bloodied his racket-holding hand and right elbow while diving for shots at the French Open. Despite being covered in clay and running on minimal sleep, Dimitrov overcame these obstacles to reach the Roland Garros quarterfinals for the first time at the age of 33.

The 10th-seeded Bulgarian achieved this milestone by defeating No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (3) in a thrilling match on Court Suzanne Lenglen. 'Better late than never,' Dimitrov remarked, adding that his determination to reach every ball was crucial to his victory.

This marks a significant achievement for Dimitrov, who has now made it to the quarterfinals of all four Grand Slam tournaments. He will face No. 2 Jannik Sinner next. Dimitrov's journey has been one of resilience, underscored by a resurgence in his career this season, including a win at the Brisbane International and a final appearance at the Miami Open.

