International Development News
Development News Edition

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?
Image Credit: Xiaomi

At its China event, Xiaomi announced its first smartwatch, the Mi Watch, alongside the Mi CC9 Pro smartphone and Mi TV 5 series. The smartwatch looks much like an Apple Watch and comes in an elegant four-sided curved design, eSIM and offers robust performance, long-lasting battery life, and immersive viewing experience.

The Mi Watch is available for pre-booking in Mainland China in Black and Silver color options and will go on sale on November 11 via official Xiaomi channels. The smartwatch carries a price tag of CNY 1,999 while the Mi Watch Special Edition is priced at CNY 2,999. Pre-orders for the Special Edition will begin around mid-December with a limited offering of 30,000 units worldwide.

Mi Watch specifications

The Xiaomi Mi Watch sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED square screen with 368 x 448-pixels resolution, 326 PPi pixel density and is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The smartwatch features an aluminum alloy body and removable fluoro rubber strap. The Special Edition utilizes sapphire glass as the screen material and stainless steel strap and stainless steel frame.

Image Credit: Xiaomi

The Mi Watch is the world's first wearable to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. The standard version draws power from a 570mAh battery while the Special Edition is powered by a 590mAh battery that lasts up to 36 hours on a single charge. Additionally, with an eSIM (4G), users can make phone calls and connect to the internet effortlessly without having the need to insert a physical nano-SIM.

As for the software, the Xiaomi Mi Watch operates on MIUI For Watch which is a customized version of Google's WearOS platform. It offers more than 100 personalized dial plates and 40+ of the most used downloadable apps. The watch also integrates XiaoAi AI Assistant to voice control Xiaomi smart home appliances, phone calls, music, and set alarms, reminders and more functions.

Image Credit: Xiaomi

Coming to the health and fitness tracking features, the Mi Watch supports 10 professional sports modes including outdoor running, outdoor walking, cross-country, mountain climbing, indoor running, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, swimming pool, open water swimming, and free movement. It also incorporates a built-in six-axis sensor and a 3rd generation heart rate monitor (HRM) sensor, Stress Monitoring, Body Energy Monitoring to monitor and control physical health.

The Xiaomi Mi Watch is also equipped with independent speakers and supports Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n; Bluetooth v4.2; NFC and popular Chinese payments apps including Alipay.

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Sun Pharma inks licensing pact with AstraZeneca to introduce products in China

Drug major Sun Pharma on Wednesday said it has entered a licensing agreement with AstraZeneca UK to introduce certain novel ready-to-use infusion oncology products in China. The agreement will help to bring cost-effective and quality drugs ...

Stars slam Avalanche for fourth straight win

Radek Faksa scored two goals as the red-hot Dallas Stars recorded a 4-1 win over the visiting Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. With a 7-1-0 record in their past eight games, the Stars have recovered from an ugly 1-7-1 start to the season. Dal...

Rugby-NZ's Williams set for record code switch with Toronto: reports

All Blacks centre Sonny Bill Williams is to become the highest-paid player in either of rugbys two codes after agreeing to join Canadian side Toronto Wolfpack on a two-year, A10 million 6.90 million deal, Australian media reported. The Wolf...

UPDATE 1-Gunmen kill 15 in southern Thailand's worst attack in years

Suspected separatist insurgents stormed a security checkpoint in Thailands Muslim-majority south and killed at least 15 people, including a police officer and many village defense volunteers, security officials said on Wednesday.It was the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019