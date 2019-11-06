International Development News
Xiaomi Mi TV 5 vs Mi TV 5 Pro: Price and Specs comparison

The Mi TV 5 boasts a 4K panel with up to 85 percent NTSC color gamut while the Pro variant features a 4K quantum dot TV panel with 108 percent wide color gamut.

Image Credit: Xiaomi

Along with the Mi CC9 Pro smartphone and Mi Watch, Xiaomi also launched the Mi TV 5 series, the follow-up to the Mi TV 4 series, at an event in Beijing, China. The newly launched Mi TV series comes with an ultra-thin metal body, screwless back, large memory, and XiaoAi, Xiaomi's own voice-activated smart assistant.

Both the standard Mi TV 5 variants and the Pro variants are available for pre-order in China and sales will start on November 11 via official Xiaomi channels.

The Mi TV 5 comes in three display variants 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch priced at CNY 2999, CNY 3999, and CNY 7999 respectively while the Mi TV 5 Pro carries a price tag of CNY 3699, CNY 4999, and CNY 9999 for the same 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models.

Image Credit: Xiaomi

As for the design and display, the Mi TV 5 series features a 1.8mm ultra-narrow metal bezel and offers a screen resolution of 3840×2160, 178-degrees angle-of-view and 60Hz refresh rate. The series is powered by a quad-core Amlogic T972 chipset that offers 63 percent enhanced performance and 55 percent reduced power consumption as compared to its predecessor.

The Mi TV 5 comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage while the Mi TV 5 Pro comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

The Mi TV 5 boasts a 4K panel with up to 85 percent NTSC color gamut while the Pro variant features a 4K quantum dot TV panel with 108 percent wide color gamut and supports HDR10+, MEMC technology for high-definition motion picture playback.

Image Credit: Xiaomi

Both the models support 8K video playback and come with PatchWall interface, Far-field Voice Recognition technology, 2 x 8W speakers, built-in microphones, Dolby Audio, DTS-HD audio double decoding. The Mi TV 5 series supports WiFi; Bluetooth v4.2; Infrared; 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, AV input, and S/PDIF.

Also Read: Mi CC9 Pro: Here's everything about Xiaomi's 108MP Penta camera phone

