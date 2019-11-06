Twitter releases fix for auto-scrolling bug on iOS

If the Twitter app was acting up on your iPhone, you weren't alone. The company has announced that it is releasing a fix for a bug that caused the timeline scroll on its own.

In an official tweet, Twitter Support team announced that the fix will take care of the frustrating auto-scrolling issue on the iOS app.

The fix is available in the latest 8.1.5 version of Twitter on the Apple App Store. (ANI)

Also Read: Belkin India introduces an entire ecosystem of accessories for iPhone 11 series

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)