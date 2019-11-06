Fossil launches new Hybrid HR smartwatch with customisable e-ink display

Fossil launched a new hybrid smartwatch, Hybrid HR, today, which comes with a customisable e-ink display and offers heart-rate tracking.

The smartwatch blends the modern with the traditional with the e-ink face behind a pair of analogue hands. As Engadget reports, there is a PPG sensor that displays your vitals in real-time.

You can choose to add up to four elements to the display, such as step count, timezone, notifications, and more. The Fossil Hybrid HR runs the company's own in-house software and there are five case options. Price of the new hybrid starts at USD 195 and goes up to USD 215. (ANI)

