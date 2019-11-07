Google to assist social impact startups via its new Accelerator program

Search giant Google, this week, announced a new program to assist startups working on climate change issues and the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) focused on addressing the world's most pressing social challenges including poverty, inequality, peace, and justice.

The launch comes amidst an open letter signed by over 1000 Googlers to CFO Ruth Porat regarding the company's climate change policies. The letter demanded zero-emission commitment by 2030 and cutting ties with climate change deniers and those harming or oppressing refugees or other groups.

The 'Google for Startups Accelerator' program will help social impact startups address the unique challenges they face while establishing a company dedicated to creating a healthier and more sustainable society.

As part of the program, the startup founders will receive training, products, and technical support from over 20 teams at Google, local mentors and outside experts. Based on the UN's SDGs, Google will select eight to ten startups that will take part in a six-month accelerator program in early next year.

The program will help selected startups:

by providing the best, advanced products and engineering expertise

connect and work with potential investors, users and advertisers

helping them to compete with traditional startups focused primarily on growth or acquisition

The applications for the program will open in the next few weeks for startups from across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

"Technology can help address some of the world's biggest challenges, from empowering others to use AI to address social challenges, to setting ambitious and long-term environmental sustainability goals. When businesses and investors work together with government, nonprofits, communities, and individuals, we can make real progress," Kate Brandt, Google's chief sustainability officer, wrote in a blog post.