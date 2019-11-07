OxygenOS 10.0.5 update pushed for OnePlus 7T; Open Beta 5 for OnePlus 7 series

Weeks after releasing the OxygenOS 10.0.4 update, OnePlus has started pushing the OxygenOS 10.0.5 for the OnePlus 7T with an Android security patch for October 2019 and general bug fixes.

The update is being randomly pushed out to a limited number of users, with a broader rollout to take place in a few days after the company ensures that there are no critical bugs. "As always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and we'll begin a broader rollout in a few days," the company said in a post on the OnePlus forums page.

Full official Changelog includes:

System

Fixed the double-tap gesture for screen activation

Updated Android security patch to 2019.10

Improved system stability and General bug fixes

Alongside the OnePlus 7T, the company has also begun pushing the latest open beta build for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. With the OxygenOS Open Beta 5 update, the flagship devices will offer optimized touch experience while gaming, improved system stability, new privacy alerts, and more improvements.

Changelog

System

Optimized adaptive brightness

Optimized touch experience while playing games

Fixed the navigation bar color under the dark mode

Added privacy alerts for the applications with the permissions access to camera, location etc.

Improved the system stability and fixed the known issues

Weather

Improved stability and fixed the known issues

Emergency Rescue

Optimized the functionality to improve the product experience

If you haven't received this new build as an OTA, check it manually by visiting Settings > System Update in your device.