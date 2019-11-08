Mi CC9 Pro beats iPhone 11 Pro Max to top DxOMark smartphone photography chart

The Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition, Xiaomi's 108-megapixel Penta camera phone which was launched earlier this week in Mainland China has topped DxOMark's chart for the highest overall Camera score of any phone tested so far.

With an overall score of 121, the Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition tied with the Huawei Mate 30 Pro that has held the top spot since its launch in September 2019. The iPhone 11 Pro Max with an overall DXOMARK Camera score of 117 secured the third spot in the list, leaving behind several flagship phones including the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+; Huawei P30 Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro, Google Pixel 4, to name a few.

In terms of photo score, the iPhone 11 Pro Max (124) lags behind the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition (132) but shares the top spot for Video (102) with the latter.

The Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition houses a 108-megapixel primary lens powered by the Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor with an 8P lens that supports 4-axis optical image stabilization (OIS) and offers an industry-leading resolution of 12032 x 9024-pixels.

The 5-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture supports 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid optical zoom, 50x digital zoom, and OIS. The 12-megapixel portrait lens with f/2.0 aperture supports 2x optical zoom and dual PD dual-core focus. The 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture offers 117-degrees field-of-view, followed by a 2-megapixel dedicated macro lens for 1.5cm super macro photography.

The Mi CC9 Pro's (Premium Edition) Penta camera performs exceptionally well when it comes to the night shots, exposure, texture, zoom, autofocus, bokeh capabilities and controlling the noise levels.

Coming to the cons, the images clicked using the Mi CC9 Pro lose sharpness towards the edges and offer a limited dynamic range as compared to other top performers, the DxOMark camera test revealed.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Camera Score / Credits: DXOMARK

The iPhone 11 Pro Max features a 12-megapixel TrueDepth selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and Brighter True Tone flash and triple rear camera module that incorporates a 12-megapixel wide camera with f/1.8 aperture and 100 percent focus pixels, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.0 aperture and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with f/2.4 aperture that offers 120-degree field-of-view.

iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Score / Credits: DXOMARK

The iPhone 11 Pro Max records excellent exposures in all light conditions and does a remarkable job when it comes to color rendering, bokeh, video recording, controlling image artifacts. The phone scores low due to its zoom performance, lack of detail in flash and in ultra-wide images and presence of noise in all lighting conditions.