Human heart cells behave differently in space: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Boston
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 15:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 15:21 IST
Human heart muscle cells show changes in the way they operate in space, although they behave normally within 10 days after returning to the Earth, according to a study. The research, published in the journal Stem Cell Reports, examined cell-level cardiac function and gene expression in human heart cells cultured aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for 5.5 weeks.

Exposure to microgravity altered the expression of thousands of genes, but largely normal patterns of gene expression reappeared within 10 days after returning to the Earth, the researchers said. "Our study is novel because it is the first to use human induced pluripotent stem cells to study the effects of spaceflight on human heart function," said Joseph C Wu of Stanford University School of Medicine in the US.

"Microgravity is an environment that is not very well understood, in terms of its overall effect on the human body, and studies like this could help shed light on how the cells of the body behave in space, especially as the world embarks on more and longer space missions such as going to the Moon and Mars," Wu said. Past studies have shown that spaceflight induces physiological changes in cardiac function, including reduced heart rate, lowered arterial pressure, and increased cardiac output.

However, to date, most cardiovascular microgravity physiology studies have been conducted either in non-human models or at tissue, organ, or systemic levels. Relatively little is known about the role of microgravity in influencing human cardiac function at the cellular level.

Wu and his collaborators studied human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes (hiPSC-CMs). They generated hiPSC lines from three individuals by reprogramming blood cells, and then differentiated them into hiPSC-CMs.

Beating hiPSC-CMs were then launched to the ISS aboard a SpaceX spacecraft as part of a commercial resupply service mission. Simultaneously, ground control hiPSC-CMs were cultured on the Earth for comparison purposes.

Upon return to Earth, space-flown hiPSC-CMs showed normal structure and morphology. However, they did adapt by modifying their beating pattern and calcium recycling patterns, the researchers noted.

The also performed RNA sequencing of hiPSC-CMs harvested at 4.5 weeks aboard the ISS, and 10 days after returning to Earth. These results showed that 2,635 genes were differentially expressed among flight, post-flight, and ground control samples, the researchers said.

Gene pathways related to mitochondrial function were expressed more in space-flown hiPSC-CMs, they said. A comparison of the samples revealed that hiPSC-CMs adopt a unique gene expression pattern during spaceflight, which reverts to one that is similar to groundside controls upon return to normal gravity, according to the researchers.

"We're surprised about how quickly human heart muscle cells are able to adapt to the environment in which they are placed, including microgravity," Wu said. "These studies may provide insight into cellular mechanisms that could benefit astronaut health during long-duration spaceflight, or potentially lay the foundation for new insights into improving heart health on Earth," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Right To Protein Health Campaign Launched to Create Awareness About the Importance of Proteins in an Indian Diet

Protein-O-Meter - an online protein calculator will track protein in an Indian diet MUMBAI, Nov. 11, 2019 PRNewswire -- Right To Protein, a nation-wide public health initiative, has been announced that will increase general awareness about...

Beijing slams Pompeo for 'Cold War thinking' in Berlin speech

Beijing, Nov 11 AFP China on Monday accused Mike Pompeo of outdated Cold War thinking after the US Secretary of State warned against a Chinese threat to Western freedoms. Pompeo -- who spoke in Germany on the eve of the 30th anniversary of ...

Macron marks Remembrance Day, 101 years since end of WWI

Paris, Nov 11 AP French President Emmanuel Macron marked Remembrance Day Monday by relighting the flame at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier under Paris Arc de Triomphe, below a spectacular giant Tricolor. Greeted by Prime Minister Edouard Ph...

Buzz around Jaipur resort hosting Maha Cong MLAs

A resort in the Rajasthan capital has become one of the centres of power play amid efforts to form the government in Maharashtra. Since Friday evening, the new Congress MLAs are holed up at the resort on Delhi Road near here while party le...
