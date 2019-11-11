Google Maps now lets you manage your public profile

Google Maps has been updated with a new feature that allows you to control your public profile right from inside of the app.

As Android Police notes, in the 'Your Profile' section of Google Maps, you can edit your name or bio from the new My Profile tab.

From this tab, you can also choose to show or hide all your contributions to maps. The new feature is available on the latest version of Google Maps. (ANI)

