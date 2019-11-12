Facebook finally lets you edit navigation bar

There are plenty of things to dislike in the Facebook app, but one highly disliked thing is how a lot of things in the navigation bar are serving no purpose to us!

TechCrunch spotted the option called Shortcut Bar Settings to remove tabs from the navigation bar, such as Marketplace, Watch, Groups, Event, Profile, News Friend Requests, Today In, and Gaming and Dating. There's also an option to mute the annoying red notification dots.

To use the new tool, tap and hold on any of the shortcuts in the navigation bar and a menu will pop up allowing you to make the changes. Facebook is rolling out the Shortcut Bar Settings to iOS and Android users. (ANI)

