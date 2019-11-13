International Development News
Development News Edition

Global healthcare software information market to grow with CAGR of 7.1% in 2019-24

A latest research report by IMARC group, global healthcare information software market expected to reach around US$ 32 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 7.1% during 2019-2024. 

Global healthcare software information market to grow with CAGR of 7.1% in 2019-24
IMARC Group

Healthcare information software is designed for collecting, storing, managing and transmitting the healthcare data and electronic medical record (EMR) of patients. This large amount of sensitive information is processed and encrypted by the software to avoid security breaches. It makes patient data easily accessible to doctors, patients and public health officials for making effective and informed decisions. Consequently, this software is being employed by various hospitals, nursing homes and other healthcare establishments for improving patient outcomes, minimizing operational errors and enhancing the overall healthcare service experience.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Healthcare Information Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024", the global healthcare information software market size reached US$ 21 Billion in 2018.

Increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases across the globe is primarily driving the growth of the market. Busy schedules, sedentary lifestyles and growing fast food culture are some of the major factors which have led to an increase in the occurrence of diseases among the masses. Furthermore, technological advancements and potential growth opportunities in healthcare IT are also creating a positive outlook for the market. The increasing adoption rates of real-time applications have improved workflow, enhanced efficiency and patient management which, in turn, has catalyzed the demand for healthcare information software. Other factors contributing to the market growth include increasing research and development (R&D) activities, along with the growing trend of automation and internet of things (IoT)-based services in the healthcare industry. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market value is anticipated to reach US$ 32 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2019-2024.

Market Summary

  • Based on the deployment model, the market has been bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. At present, on-premises account for the majority of the total market share.
  • On the geographical front, the market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, North America holds the leading position in the market.
  • The competitive landscape of the market has also been studied in the report with some of the key players being GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, 3M Health, McKesson, Philips Healthcare, Agfa Gevaert, Allscripts, Dell, Epic Systems, NextGen Healthcare, Merge Healthcare, Neusoft, InterSystems, Cerner, Carestream Health and Meditech.

(With inputs from IMARC Group)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Student bomber dies in attack outside police office in Indonesia

A 24-year-old university student blew himself up outside police headquarters in the Indonesian city of Medan on Wednesday, wounding six people, just a month after an Islamist militant attacked a former security minister. National police spo...

As Kejriwal hints at extending vehicle rationing scheme, Vijay Goel slams odd-even as ''vote bank politics"

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Vijay Goel on Wednesday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of not doing enough to combat air pollution in the capital and added that the odd-even scheme was introduced for vote bank politics in th...

If required, Odd-Even scheme can be extended: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the Odd-Even traffic rationing scheme can be extended if required. Delhis air quality is deteriorating due to stubble burning. However, it has reduced a little due to rains in Punb...

SC indicates inquiry into 'social boycott' of Dalits in Haryana village; asks for names of officers

The Supreme Court indicated on Wednesday that it might order an inquiry into the alleged social boycott of Dalit community in a Haryana village for over two years due to a dispute with the dominant community over drawing water from a hand-p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019