Motorola brings back Moto Razr as foldable, flip, 'expensive' smartphone

Motorola released today the 2019 edition of its Moto Razr, featuring a foldable display while retaining the charm of a flip device.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Moto Razr (2019) packs a 6.2-inch foldable primary display, 2.7-inch outer display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, 2,510mAh battery, 5-megapixel front camera, and a 16-megapixel rear camera, the official website notes.

Despite the average specs, the Moto Razr is expected to retail at USD 1499 in the US, and come in Noir Black colour. (ANI)

