Vivo S5 launched in China; first sale set for Nov 22: Specs and price

The Vivo S5 mid-range smartphone with a punch-hole display, diamond-shaped camera module, and Snapdragon 712 processor has been launched in Mainland China.

Starting today, the device is available for pre-order in Star Black, Phantom Blue, and Icelandic Blue color options and will go on sale on November 22. The 8GB RAM + 128GB model is priced at CNY 2,698 (USD 385 / INR 27,650) while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant carries a price tag of CNY 2,998 (USD 427/ INR 30,700).

The Vivo S5 features 6.4-inch Super AMOLED punch-hole display with 2400×1080-pixels resolution, 91.38 screen-to-body-ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. The device comes with TUV Rhineland certification for eye protection and also incorporates an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo S5 is powered by 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Octa-core processor along with Adreno 616GPU, 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The device operates on Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9 Pie.

The rear cameras on the back panel are arranged in a diamond-shaped module that comprises a 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 108-degree viewing angle, a 2-megapixel macro lens and lastly a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture.

The Vivo S5 packs a 4100mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast-charging technology. For gaming and seamless multitasking capabilities, the phone comes with the new MultiTurbo acceleration engine that comprises of six modes, namely, Centre Turbo, AI Turbo, Cooling Turbo, Net Turbo, Game Turbo, and ART++ Turbo.