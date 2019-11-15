International Development News
Development News Edition

Xiaomi to roll out first OTA update for recently-launched Mi Watch

The Mi Watch runs on Google's WearOS customized with Xiaomi's in-house MIUI For Watch skin. 

Xiaomi to roll out first OTA update for recently-launched Mi Watch
The watch also integrates XiaoAi AI Assistant to voice control Xiaomi smart home appliances, phone calls, music, and set alarms, reminders and more functions. Image Credit: Xiaomi / Weibo

Days after the Xiaomi Mi Watch went on sale in Mainland China, the company is all set to release the first over-the-air aka OTA update for its first smartwatch powered by Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset. The OTA update will be rolled out on December 3.

In a Weibo post, Qu Heng, General Manager, Xiaomi Ecological Chain wrote, "On December 3rd, we will do the first OTA system upgrade and update which will increase the iOS system adaptation, optimize the experience of the first paired watch, application market download speed and so on."

Thanking users for their feedback and suggestions, Qu further said, "Thank you for your feedback, this is the most important help for our continuous improvement experience. We will categorize, schedule, and continuously improve the product experience through OTA."

To recall, the Mi Watch was, earlier this month, launched alongside the Mi CC9 Pro smartphone and Mi TV 5 series in China. The smartwatch went on sale on November 11 at a starting price of CNY 1,999.

Xiaomi Mi Watch specifications

Sporting an elegant four-sided curved design and a 1.78-inch AMOLED square screen with 368 x 448-pixels resolution, the newly launched Mi Watch offers an immersive viewing experience.

The Xiaomi Mi Watch is the world's first wearable to adopt a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. The standard version draws power from a 570mAh battery while the Special Edition is powered by a 590mAh battery that lasts up to 36 hours on a single charge. Overall, the power-packed smartwatch ensures robust performance and low power consumption.

The smartwatch also supports eSIM which enables users to make or receive phone calls and connect to the internet effortlessly without having the need to connect to a smartphone. It comes loaded with other connectivity features including multifunctional NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n; Bluetooth v4.2 and local payment apps including Alipay.

The Mi Watch runs on Google's WearOS customized with Xiaomi's in-house MIUI For Watch skin. The watch also integrates XiaoAi AI Assistant to voice control Xiaomi smart home appliances, phone calls, music, and set alarms, reminders and more functions.

The smartwatch supports 10 professional sports modes including outdoor running, cross-country, mountain climbing, indoor cycling, swimming pool, open water swimming, and free movement. It also incorporates a built-in six-axis sensor and a 3rd generation heart rate monitor (HRM) sensor, Stress Monitoring, Body Energy Monitoring to monitor and control physical health.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Our vision is not limited to forming govt: Gadkari

The vision of the RSS and its affiliated organisations is not limited to forming government but it is more about nation-building, senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari said here on Friday. He was speaking at a function organised by the Akhil Bha...

Ousted ambassador felt 'big threat;' Trump assails her anew

Eds Adding more details, incorporating related series Washington, Nov 15 AP Former US Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch provided chilling detail in Trump impeachment hearings Friday of the big threat she felt upon suddenly being ousted f...

Winter session of Assam Assembly from Nov 28

The seven-day winter session of the Assam Assembly will begin from November 28, a statement from the assembly secretariat said hereThe proceedings of the first day of the session include Oath of Affirmation by the newly elected members and ...

UPDATE 2-For California police, what motivated deadly school shooting is question of the day

California police on Friday were working to identify what motivated a 16-year-old to open fire on his fellow high school students a day earlier, killing two and wounding three others before shooting himself in the head. Detectives worked th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019