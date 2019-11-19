Fitbit Versa 2 gets whooping USD 50 price cut in early Black Friday sales

The Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch featuring Always-On Display mode, 6+ day battery life, and Amazon Alexa voice assistant has received a price cut of USD 50 ahead of Black Friday sales and is now available for USD 149 on Amazon and Walmart.

To recall, the smartwatch was launched back in August 2019 with a price tag of USD 199.95 and USD 229.95 for the special edition.

Fitbit Versa 2 Specifications

The Fitbit Versa 2 comes in a slim, comfortable design with a lightweight, flexible and durable silicone band. The smartwatch features a hi-res color AMOLED touchscreen which is larger than its predecessor and is water-resistant upto to 50 meters. Just like other smartwatches, it automatically recognizes and records all-day activity including steps, distance, hourly activity, active minutes and other activities and comes with a battery life of 6+ days.

The health and fitness watch comes with more advanced features as compared to other Versa family watches. New features include Amazon Alexa that lets you ask questions, get on-screen answers, set timers, voice-control smart home devices and much more. Second is the Sleep Score, a personalized score based on heart rate, time asleep and restlessness that helps you better understand your sleep quality each night.

The third feature is the Always-On Display mode that lets the user see real-time exercise statistics, battery life with just a glance without having the need to tap on the screen. Another addition is the Sleep Mode to reduce interruptions from the smartwatch during a set time. This mode disables quick-view display and notifications.

The smartwatch offers more than 15 exercise modes like running, swimming, yoga to name a few. Female users can use the smartwatch and the Fitbit app to log period, record symptoms and compare menstrual cycle against other health stats like sleep, activity, and weight. The activity data syncs automatically and wirelessly to computers and 200+ leading iOS and Android devices using Bluetooth LE wireless technology. Like its predecessor, the smartwatch still lacks a built-in GPS.