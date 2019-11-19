International Development News
Development News Edition

Fitbit Versa 2 gets whooping USD 50 price cut in early Black Friday sales

New features include Amazon Alexa that lets you ask questions, get on-screen answers, set timers, voice-control smart home devices and much more.

Fitbit Versa 2 gets whooping USD 50 price cut in early Black Friday sales
Image Credit: Fitbit

The Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch featuring Always-On Display mode, 6+ day battery life, and Amazon Alexa voice assistant has received a price cut of USD 50 ahead of Black Friday sales and is now available for USD 149 on Amazon and Walmart.

To recall, the smartwatch was launched back in August 2019 with a price tag of USD 199.95 and USD 229.95 for the special edition.

Fitbit Versa 2 Specifications

The Fitbit Versa 2 comes in a slim, comfortable design with a lightweight, flexible and durable silicone band. The smartwatch features a hi-res color AMOLED touchscreen which is larger than its predecessor and is water-resistant upto to 50 meters. Just like other smartwatches, it automatically recognizes and records all-day activity including steps, distance, hourly activity, active minutes and other activities and comes with a battery life of 6+ days.

The health and fitness watch comes with more advanced features as compared to other Versa family watches. New features include Amazon Alexa that lets you ask questions, get on-screen answers, set timers, voice-control smart home devices and much more. Second is the Sleep Score, a personalized score based on heart rate, time asleep and restlessness that helps you better understand your sleep quality each night.

The third feature is the Always-On Display mode that lets the user see real-time exercise statistics, battery life with just a glance without having the need to tap on the screen. Another addition is the Sleep Mode to reduce interruptions from the smartwatch during a set time. This mode disables quick-view display and notifications.

The smartwatch offers more than 15 exercise modes like running, swimming, yoga to name a few. Female users can use the smartwatch and the Fitbit app to log period, record symptoms and compare menstrual cycle against other health stats like sleep, activity, and weight. The activity data syncs automatically and wirelessly to computers and 200+ leading iOS and Android devices using Bluetooth LE wireless technology. Like its predecessor, the smartwatch still lacks a built-in GPS.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump says his weekend medical exam was 'very routine'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his medical examination over the weekend was very routine, blasting media coverage of his unexpected exam and any speculation that there were problems with his health.I was out of there very quick...

UPDATE 1-Without a China trade deal, the U.S. will hike tariffs -Trump

The United States would raise tariffs on Chinese imports if no deal is reached with Beijing to end a trade war, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, threatening an escalation of the spat that has damaged economic growth worldwide.Sp...

Canadiens' Byron has surgery one day after Drouin

Forward Paul Byron underwent knee surgery on Tuesday and is expected to be out four weeks, the Montreal Canadiens announced. That procedure came a day after forward Jonathan Drouin had wrist surgery and will miss at least eight weeks.Both p...

UPDATE 2-Trump pushes Congress to pass USMCA as AFL-CIO steps on brakes

U.S. President Donald Trump and top administration officials on Tuesday renewed pressure on Congress to ratify the U.S.-Mexico-Canada USMCA trade agreement, after a major U.S. labor leader on Monday said there was more work to do on the dea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019