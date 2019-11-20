International Development News
Realme X2 Pro to go on early-access sale on November 26: Specs and Price

The Realme X2 Pro adopts the latest 7nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor with a CPU clock speed up to 2.96 GHz and Adreno 640 GPU.

Image Credit: Realme

The Realme X2 Pro flagship smartphone was launched today at an event in New Delhi, India. The latest flagship from Realme comes with 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display, Snapdragon 855+ chipset, 64-megapixel Quad camera setup, and 50W SuperVOOC charging technology.

The Realme X2 Pro will go on early-access sale on November 26 via Flipkart and realme.com. The power-packed smartphone comes in Neptune Blue and Lunar White color options and two memory variant- 8GB+128GB model priced at Rs 29,999 and the 12+256GB model priced at Rs 33,999.

The Realme X2 Pro Master Edition comes in Concrete and Red Brick color options and 12+256GB memory configuration, carrying a price tag of Rs. 34,999. The Master Edition will go on sale during Christmas.

Coming to the design and display of the Realme X2 Pro, the device comes in an all-glass and metal design with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 on the front panel and high-curvature 3D four-surface Gorilla Glass 5 on the back panel.

Touted as Realme's ultimate flagship, the device sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The device comes with HDR 10+ official certification, TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light protection and GOODIX 3.0 In-Display Fingerprint Sensor that unlocks the phone in just 0.23 seconds.

The Realme X2 Pro adopts the latest 7nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor with a CPU clock speed up to 2.96 GHz and Adreno 640 GPU. The device runs on ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9 Pie and is powered by a 4000mAh battery that supports 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology, PD and QC charging.

For immersive gaming experience, the phone comes with Tactile Engine Motor, Vapour Cooling Chamber technology to prevent the phone from overheating and other heat transfer materials that provide highly improved cooling performance.

The Quad rear camera setup on the Realme X2 Pro incorporates a 64-megapixel primary lens powered by Samsung GW1 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel Ultra-wide Angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 115-degrees field-of-view, followed by a 13-megapixel Telephoto lens with f/2.5 aperture, 5X Hybrid Optical Zoom, 20X Hybrid zoom and fourth one is a 2-megapixel Portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture.

The rear camera supports Ultra image stabilization, super nightscape, HDR Video, 4K video recording at 30fps/60fps, 1080p video recording at 30fps/60fps, 720p Video recording at 30fps/60fps and Slow motion recording up to 960fps.

