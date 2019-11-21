International Development News
Development News Edition

Over 2 lakh suggestions on NEP being examined: HRD Minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 14:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 14:25 IST
Over 2 lakh suggestions on NEP being examined: HRD Minister

More than two lakh suggestions received on the proposed New Education Policy (NEP) are being extensively examined besides widespread consultations with states to come out with a holistic policy, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Replying to a supplementary in the Upper House, the minister said the New Education Policy will be the first such policy across the world to be framed after such widespread consultations and would include modern science, technology and will be research and development-oriented besides being India-centric.

"The NEP drafted by K Kasturirangan has been kept in the public domain. More than two lakh suggestions have been received on the draft NEP. Each suggestion is widely being analysed," Pokhriyal said. He said MPs and education ministers of different states besides secretaries and experts are being consulted thoroughly and separately. Education secretaries have been consulted separately.

"All suggestions have been included in the draft. The new education policy that is coming will be based on the largest consultation in the world. Everyone has been consulted whether students, teachers, public representatives, government, education ministers, bureaucrats and experts," he said. In reply to another supplementary, he said the medium of primary education will be the mother tongue as in the policies of 1968 and 1986.

"The present policy will follow that the primary education should be in mother toungue. That is more successful," he said. A panel led by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Kasturirangan had submitted the draft of the new NEP to Pokhriyal when he took charge.

In reply to another supplementary, Pokhriyal said that there is no dearth of funds for IITs and government will provide the same as and when they spend it. "In 2018-19, Rs 43 crore each was given to these three IITs...IIT Delhi has been given Rs 50 crore in 2019-20. IIT Mumbai was given Rs 43 crore which has not been spent. IIT Bangalore has been given Rs 35 crore more. Money is no dearth," he said.

The minister also said that 20 well known educations institutions have been declared as institution of eminence (IoE) out of which 10 are public institutions. Earlier opposition parties including the Congress continued their protests demanding that the Chair allow discussion on the issue of electoral bonds and privatisation of state-owned firms..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

South African Airways suspends flights to Hong Kong to curb losses

Strike-hit South African Airways SAA said on Thursday it would suspend all flights between Johannesburg and Hong Kong from Nov. 23 up to and including Dec. 14 to curb significant financial losses on the route.SAA, which is running out of ca...

South Africa union files court case to force SAA rescue

A South African union filed a case on Thursday asking a court to subject the distressed state-owned airline SAA to the business rescue, with the aim of restoring it to profitability.Solidarity, which mostly represents white, Afrikaans-speak...

Huawei Customers Win Digital Transformation Award and Six Finalist Awards at SCEWC 2019

At the ninth Smart City Expo World Congress SCEWC, two of Huaweis&#160;key&#160;customers&#160;won prestigious digital transformation awards&#160;the government&#160;of Yingtan&#160;in&#160;Jiangxi&#160;Province of China,&#160;won the&#160...

Rajapaksa: The charismatic leader both loved and hated for role in ending bloody civil war in Lanka

Sri Lankas new Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, a lawyer-turned-politician, is hailed by the Sinhala Buddhist majority for ruthlessly vanquishing Tamil insurgency, but is also criticised by the international community for his human rights ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019