Twitter's hide reply option rolls out globally

Twitter is making its hide reply feature available to everyone globally, the company officially announced. The feature is aimed at making users feel safer and comfortable when they reply to tweets. As Twitter explains in its official blog, anyone can choose to hide replies to their tweets. Others can choose to see and engage with a hidden reply by tapping a grey icon on the tweet.

During the beta, Twitter discovered that the hide reply option became a new way to shut out noise for Twitter users as 85 per cent of the people did not use block or mute while using the hide feature. The new feature is available globally on iOS, Android, Twitter Lite, and twitter.com. (ANI)

