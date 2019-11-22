Google Cloud Print to RIP after 2020

Google is on a cleanup spree with its apps and services which are outdated or unpopular. The latest to bite the dust is Google Cloud Print.

Launched in 2010 to make printers more accessible for Chrome OS, Google Cloud Print is no longer needed as the company has improved native printer support for its custom OS, Engadget reports.

Google Cloud Print will be available until the end of 2020 after which devices across all OS will no longer be able to print using the service. (ANI)

