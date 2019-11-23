OnePlus reveals third-party accessed users' data

OnePlus has found itself in another embarrassing spot after it found that its users' information was accessed by unauthorised third-party.

In an official blog, the company revealed that its security team discovered that some of its users' order information including name, contact number, email, and shipping address may have been exposed.

While OnePlus has taken steps to reinforce security, the impacted users are likely to receive spam and phishing emails as a result of unauthorised access. All payment information, passwords, and accounts are safe, the company confirmed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)