Realme X2 Pro vs OnePlus 7T vs Redmi K20 Pro: Which flagship smartphone is the best?

Budget smartphone maker Realme launched, this week, the Realme X2 Pro, the company's first flagship smartphone in India. The latest flagship from the Chinese phone maker comes with 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display, Snapdragon 855+ chipset, 64-megapixel Quad camera setup, and 50W SuperVOOC charging technology.

Here's a look at how the newly-launched Realme X2 Pro stacks up against other flagships including the Redmi K20 Pro and the OnePlus 7T that were launched back in Q3 2019.

Price and Specs comparison

Display

Realme's ultimate flagship sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The device comes with HDR 10+ official certification, TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light protection and GOODIX 3.0 In-Display Fingerprint Sensor that unlocks the phone in just 0.23 seconds.

The Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch (16.23cm) AMOLED display with a 2340x1080-pixel resolution, 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio, HDR range, 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It also features the 7th generation in-display fingerprint sensor.

The OnePlus 7T sports a 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080-pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 1000nits peak brightness, HDR10+ technology. It also comes with a Chromatic Reading Mode that displays low saturation colors to provide a better reading experience and TUV Rheinland certification for superior blue light reduction. The device also incorporates an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Performance

The Realme X2 Pro adopts the latest 7nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor with a CPU clock speed up to 2.96 GHz and Adreno 640 GPU. The device runs on ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9 Pie and is powered by a 4000mAh battery that supports 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology, PD and QC charging.

The Redmi K20 Pro is armored with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and Adreno 640 GPU coupled with 6GB/8G of RAM and 128GB/256GB of in-built storage. The phone operates on the Android 9.0 Pie with MIUI 10 and supports Game Turbo 2.0 that delivers the most immersive gaming experience to every hardcore mobile gamer. The K20 Pro houses a 4000mAh battery with 27W charging support.

Similar to the Realme X2 Pro, the OnePlus 7T is also powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 plus SoC clocked at 2.96GHz with Adreno 640 GPU and super fast UFS 3.0 storage. The phone comes with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage and runs on OxygenOS based on Android 10, delivering smooth performance and sleek visuals. The OnePlus 7T packs a 3800mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T support that provides about 70 percent charge in just 30 minutes.

Camera

The Quad rear camera setup on the Realme X2 Pro incorporates a 64-megapixel primary lens powered by Samsung GW1 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel Ultra-wide Angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 115-degrees field-of-view, followed by a 13-megapixel Telephoto lens with f/2.5 aperture, 5X Hybrid Optical Zoom, 20X Hybrid zoom and fourth one is a 2-megapixel Portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture.

The rear camera supports Ultra image stabilization, super nightscape, HDR Video, 4K video recording at 30fps/60fps, 1080p video recording at 30fps/60fps, 720p Video recording at 30fps/60fps and Slow motion recording up to 960fps. The phone houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Redmi K20 Pro houses a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera with f2.2 aperture and 0.8μm pixel size. On the back, it features AI Triple camera setup that includes a primary 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x Optical Zoom and f/2.4 aperture, a 13-megapixel super-wide-angle lens with 124.8-degree field-of-view and f/2.4 aperture. Additional camera features include 10x digital zoom, EIS for video stabilization and 960fps slo-mo video recording, UHD 4K,1080P video recording at 30fps / 60fps and 1080P / 720P slow-motion recording at 120fps / 240fps / 960fps.

The OnePlus 7T houses a 48-megapixel primary shooter powered by Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.6 aperture, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture that offers 117-degrees field-of-view, and a 12-megapixel Telephoto lens with f/2.2 aperture and 2x optical zoom. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel shooter powered by a Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

The rear camera supports 4K, 1080P video recording at 30fps / 60fps, 1080P Super Slow Motion video recording at 240 fps and 720P Slo-Mo recording at 480fps. Additional camera features include ultra-precise Gyroscope and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) for super stabilized videos, UltraShot, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode and Nightscape on the wide-angle lens.

Price

The power-packed Realme X2 Pro comes in Neptune Blue and Lunar White color options and two memory variant- 8GB+128GB model priced at Rs 29,999 and the 12+256GB model priced at Rs 33,999.

The Redmi K20 Pro offers four color options: Carbon Black, Glacier Blue, Flame Red, and Pearl White and is available at a price tag of Rs 27,999 for (6GB+128GB) storage variant and Rs 30,999 for (8GB+256GB) storage variant.

The OnePlus 7T is available in Glacier Blue and Frosted Silver color options and carries a price tag of Rs 37,999 for the 8GB+128GB base model and Rs 39,999 for the 8GB+256GB storage variant.