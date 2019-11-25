Google launches new Nest Mini in India

Google's latest smart speaker under the Nest brand, the Nest Mini is now available in India.

The Nest Mini packs twice the bass in the familiar compact size. With proximity-sensing LED lights, the Mini tells you where to tap to adjust the volume, the official blog notes.

It has been improved for Assistant as well. For noisy environments, it automatically increases the response volume for clarity. Available in two colours: Chalk and Charcoal, the Nest Mini is priced at INR 4,499 on Flipkart. It supports both English and Hindi. (ANI)

