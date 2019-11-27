International Development News
Amazon Alexa can now respond in happy or disappointed tone

Amazon has improved its digital assistant Alexa to make it more intuitive and natural when you give out verbal instructions.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Starting this week, US users will be able to enable Alexa to respond with either a happy/excited or disappointed/empathetic tone, the official blog notes.

The addition of emotional responses is particularly aimed at gaming and sports categories such as when telling the score for a lost match. Users can also choose Alexa's speaking style from news and music. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

