Infinix Band 5 launched in India for Rs 1,799

Hong Kong-based smartphone and wearables maker Infinix has launched a new affordable fitness band in India. The Infinix Band 5 comes with a colorful IPS display, heart rate sensor, and a long-lasting battery.

The latest fitness tracker from Infinix comes in Black, Blue, and Red color options and carries a price tag of Rs 1,799, more than the recently-launched Mi Smart Band 3i that is priced at Rs 1,299. Starting December 3, the smart band will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

The Infinix Band 5 features a 0.96-inch LCD display and comes with IP67 certification making it splash-proof, and corrosion-resistant. The device adopts Dialog14585 chipset and is compatible with smartphones running Android 4.4 OS and above versions, iOS 9.0 or above versions.

The fitness band comes with many features including weather forecast, message alert, Find my Phone, alarm and call reminder. Health monitoring features include step counting, sleep monitoring, calorie count, jogging, riding, etc.

Sleep, step, calorie, and other vital metrics can be viewed in detail in the Infinix Life2.0 app. Lastly, the Infinix Band 5 is powered by a 90mAh battery that lasts up to a week on a single charge and offers 23 days of standby time. Connectivity features include Bluetooth v4.0 and USB port for charging.