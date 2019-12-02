YouTube CEO defends content recommendation mechanism

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has defended the video service giant's content recommendation system amidst rising controversies, including extremism and child sexual exploitation. In an interview with CBS' 60 Minutes, Wojcicki said that YouTube is an open platform and if held liable for every content, the users would get a smaller set of information to discover from, Cnet notes.

For scale, YouTube sees 500 hours of video being uploaded every minute. As YouTube's algorithm helps direct people to newer content, it often ends up in a controversy for leading people towards objectionable content. Wojcicki said that YouTube is learning how to deal with controversial content and strike a balance to not go overboard with censorship. (ANI)

