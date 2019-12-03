Apple announces best App Store apps and games of 2019
The App Store that was launched in 2008 is visited by over half a billion people every week.
Apple announced today the best apps and games for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV alongside app trend and game trend of 2019. The App Store that was launched back in 2008 is visited by over half a billion people every week and has earned USD120 billion for developers worldwide, the iPhone maker said in an official post.
We are excited to announce such a diverse group of 2019 App Store winners, showing that great design and creativity comes from developers large and small, and from every corner of the world. We congratulate all the winners and thank them for making 2019 the best year yet for the App Store.
Here's the complete list of 2019 App Store Best Apps and Games winners:
Best Apps of 2019
- iPhone App of the Year: Spectre Camera (Lux Optics)
- iPad App of the Year: Flow by Moleskine (Moleskine)
- Mac App of the Year: Affinity Publisher (Serif Labs)
- Apple TV App of the Year: The Explorers (The Explorers Network)
Best Games of 2019
- iPhone Game of the Year: "Sky: Children of the Light" (thatgamecompany)
- iPad Game of the Year: "Hyper Light Drifter" (Abylight S.L.)
- Mac Game of the Year: "GRIS" (Devolver / Nomada Studio)
- Apple TV Game of the Year: "Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap" (DotEmu)
- Apple Arcade Game of the Year: "Sayonara Wild Hearts" (Simogo)
Most downloadable apps of 2019 (Free)
- YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
- Snapchat
- TikTok - Make Your Day
- Messenger
- Gmail - Email by Google
- Netflix
- Google Maps - Transit & Food
- Amazon - Shopping made easy
Most downloadable apps of 2019 (Paid)
- Facetune
- HotSchedules
- Dark Sky Weather
- The Wonder Weeks
- AutoSleep Tracker for Watch
- TouchRetouch
- Afterlight - Photo Editor
- Procreate Pocket
- Sky Guide
- Toca Hair Salon 3
Most downloadable games of 2019 (Free)
- Mario Kart Tour
- Color Bump 3D
- aquapark.io
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- BitLife - Life Simulator
- Polysphere - art of puzzle
- Wordscapes
- Fortnite
- Roller Splat!
- AMAZE!!
Most downloadable games of 2019 (Paid)
- Minecraft
- Heads Up!
- Plague Inc.
- Bloons TD 6
- Geometry Dash
- Rebel Inc.
- The Game of Life
- Stardew Valley
- Bloons TD 5
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas