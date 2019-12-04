Left Menu
Redmi 8, Redmi 8A launched in Indonesia: Price and Specs

Both the devices come with HD+ Dot Notch Display, splash-proof P2i technology and a massive 5000mAh high-capacity battery with fast-charging support.

The Redmi 8A is available in lone 2GB+32GB memory configuration and carries a price tag of IDR 1,399,000. Image Credit: Redmi

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi launched today the budget-centric Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A smartphones in Indonesia. Both the devices come with HD+ Dot Notch Display, splash-proof P2i technology and a massive 5000mAh high-capacity battery with fast-charging support.

The Redmi 8A is available in lone 2GB+32GB memory configuration and carries a price tag of IDR 1,399,000 while the Redmi 8 is available in two memory configurations: 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB priced at IDR 1,699,000 and IDR 1,799,000 respectively.

The Redmi 8A comes in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Sunset Red color options while the Redmi 8 is available in Sapphire Blue, Onyx Black, and Ruby Red color variants.

Redmi 8 specifications

The Redmi 8 features a 6.22-inch HD+ Dot Notch Display with 720 x 1520-pixels resolution and a 70.8 percent NTSC ratio. The device is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and AI Face Unlock.

The device utilizes octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 mobile platform which comes with up to 2.0 GHz clock speed along with Adreno 505 GPU, up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage which is further expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

As for the cameras, the Redmi 8 features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture. The dual rear camera setup incorporates a 12-megapixel primary lens with dual PD, powered by Sony IMX 363 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The rear camera supports 1080p video shooting at 30fps and 720p recording at 30fps and 60fps. Additional camera features include AI Portrait Mode, AI beautify 4.0, HDR and AI scene detection feature that can detect up to 33 scenes, including 6 India-specific categories.

The Redmi 8 houses a massive 5000mAh battery that lasts up to two days and supports 18W fast charging via USB Type-C port. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE; WiFi 802.11b/g/n; Bluetooth v4.2; GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an IR blaster and a Wireless FM Radio.

Redmi 8A Specifications

The Redmi 8A also comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ Dot Notch Display with 1520 x 720-pixels resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front.

The smartphone adopts Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Coming to the optics department, the phone features a 12-megapixel AI primary camera powered by the Sony IMX363 sensor with wide f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and AI Selfie Portrait, AI Face Unlock features.

The device packs a 5000-mAh high-capacity battery that supports 18 W Fast Charge. Connectivity options are the same as in the Redmi 8.

