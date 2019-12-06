Escobar Fold 1: A cheap alternative to Samsung Galaxy Fold, Huawei Mate X

Columbian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar's brother Roberto Escobar recently launched a new affordable foldable smartphone, named, Escobar Fold 1. Priced starting at USD 349 (approx. Rs 25,000), Escobar Fold 1 is the most affordable Android foldable phone available in the market so far.

The all-new Android foldable smartphone comes with a flexible AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855 chipset, dual cameras, and 4000mAh battery. The device is available in two memory configurations: 6GB + 128GB priced at USD349 and 8GB + 512GB model priced at USD499.

Image Credit: Escobar

Escobar Fold 1 Specifications

The Escobar Fold 1 sports a 7.8-inch flexible AMOLED FHD+ display with 1920 x 1444-pixels resolution and an aspect ratio of 4:3. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor coupled with Adreno 640 GPU, up to 8GB LPDDR4X memory and up to 512GB onboard storage.

The Escobar Fold 1 is equipped with a 4,000 mAh Lithium-Polymer battery and operates on Android 9.0 Pie. Sensors onboard the device include fingerprint, ambient light, proximity, accelerometer, multi-axis gyro and Hall effect sensor.

On the optics front, the device features a dual-camera setup with dual-LED flash and Optical Image Stabilisation that works both as a selfie shooter and rear camera. The setup includes a 16-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and a 20-megapixel secondary lens with f/1.8 aperture.

Connectivity features onboard the Escobar Fold 1 include VoLTE, LTE Cat-18, Bluetooth 5.1, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The device measures 134 mm x190.35 mm x 7.6 mm and weighs 320 Grams.

Image Credit: ESCOBAR

Key industry players such as Samsung, Huawei, Motorola have already launched their first foldable device while other bigwigs like Xiaomi, Microsoft, Oppo are gearing up to announce their offerings in 2020. The Samsung Galaxy Fold that was launched back in September in the United States carries an eye-watering price tag of USD 1,980 while the Huawei Mate X that went on sale in Chinese Mainland last month also carries a steep price tag of CNY 16,999 or USD 2,403.

Motorola which recently joined the foldable phone race with the 2019 edition of its Moto Razr with average specifications and entirely different design as compared to the former two devices is priced at a staggering USD 1,500.

And now the unexpected arrival of the Escobar Fold 1 with a surprisingly low price tag of just USD 349 is definitely a jaw-dropping shock that will turn the race more fierce.