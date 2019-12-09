Google adds easy Duo calls, auto call screening, and more to Pixel phones

Google is bringing its first set of major updates to its Pixel phones called feature drops. The new update includes a number of features including automatic call screening.

As the official blog notes, the updated Call Screen feature now leverages Google Assistant to easily filter out detected robocalls before your phone even rings. It doesn't use Wi-Fi or data and works on the device.

Other improvements include improved video calls on Pixel 4 with new Duo features such as auto-framing and portrait focus. You can also turn a photo into a portrait on Pixel by blurring the background post-snap. (ANI)

