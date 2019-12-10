Left Menu
Development News Edition

OPPO INNO DAY 2019 highlights: AR glasses; USD 7bn R&D investment and more

The company also announced three key strategies to fully realize the potential of 5G, the next-generation network technology.

OPPO INNO DAY 2019 highlights: AR glasses; USD 7bn R&D investment and more
Leading global smartphone brand Oppo organized today the OPPO INNO DAY 2019 event, the company's annual technology convention in Shenzhen, China.

Leading global smartphone brand Oppo organized today the OPPO INNO DAY 2019 event, the company's annual technology convention in Shenzhen, China that explored cutting-edge technologies and services in the 5G, IoT era together with key industry experts.

The event organized under the theme of 'Create Beyond Boundaries' served as a platform for Oppo to showcase a variety of innovative products including smartwatches, smart headphones, 5G CPE, AR glasses, Under-Screen Camera technology along with other technological breakthroughs across various fields.

Oppo AR Glass / Image Credit: Twitter (@oppo)

OPPO has been more than just a phone maker from the outset. In fact, smartphones have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of technological services. For OPPO and even the entire industry, there won't be any company solely focusing on smartphones.

Tony Chen, Founder and CEO, OPPO

In addition, Oppo revealed plans to launch smartwatches, smart wireless headphones in the first quarter of 2020. The Oppo 5G CPE which was unveiled at today's event will also be commercially available in Q1, 2020. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 modem that allows effortless access to rapid 5G networks and acts as a centralized connection hub for all kinds of IoT devices.

Oppo 5G CPE / Image Credit: Twitter (@oppo)

Oppo also announced three key strategies to expand its integrated ecosystem of cutting-edge technologies and improve customer value. In the upcoming three years, the Chinese company will invest RMB 50 billion (about USD 7 billion) in R&D of core technologies in hardware, software and system alongside 5G/6G, AI, AR, big data and other frontier technologies.

The company also announced three key strategies to fully realize the potential of 5G, the next-generation network technology. They include:

  • Commitment to core technology R&D to develop world-leading tech
  • Building a multi-portal ecosystem of intelligent devices with smartphones serving as the key gateway
  • Rethinking user service and optimize content and service offerings

OPPO Vice President and Head of OPPO Research Institute, Levin Liu, revealed that the company is working on an integrated technology model that covers five spheres, namely: equipment, data, computing, services, and scenarios.

OPPO will continue to stay true to the company's core values of "Benfen," while actively working with partners across the entire industry chain in an open and mutually beneficial way to explore the future of intelligent connectivity.

Tony Chen

Furthermore, at the conference, market analytics leader IHS Markit and Oppo jointly released their first whitepaper titled Intelligent Connectivity: Unleashing opportunities with the power of 5G, AI and cloud. The whitepaper sheds light on the global 5G deployment trends and provides suggestions and guidelines for the future development of an intelligent and converged ecosystem.

According to the Intelligent Connectivity whitepaper:

  • 5G deployment is steadily expanding with countries like China and South Korea witnessing large-scale deployments of over 10,000 5G NR/gNBs while small-scale, tactical deployments of hundreds of 5G NR/gNBs is occurring in other countries including Australia, UK, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, UAE, and the United States.
  • A massive wave of 5G development and 5G applications will boom in China
  • 5G will drive accelerated integration of cloud, AI and edge computing
  • Globally, as of mid-November 2019, 72 vendors had announced a total of 183 5G devices, out of which 40 are commercially available
  • Digital assistants in the form of smart speakers will continue to be in demand. The global installed base of smart speakers will rise from over 100 million this year to over 800 million in three years.
  • AI-capabilities will increasingly be integrated into consumer entertainment devices including smart cameras and TVs
  • Cloud gaming and VR/AR will embrace new opportunities, allowing users to access games whenever and wherever they want with smaller devices
  • The rise of new devices has not demised the key role smartphones play in a consumer's life

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Ashtead leads FTSE lower, Ted Baker at 16-yr low

UK shares dipped on Tuesday after disappointing corporate updates from blue-chip industrial firm Ashtead and small-cap retailer Ted Baker, while investors stayed cautious ahead of the UK election and a deadline for fresh U.S. tariffs on Chi...

Tourism sector set to adopt digital and social media strategy

Indias tourism sector is adopting a new digital and social media strategy to increase the flow of visitors from the East Asian markets, with a focus on Chinas millennials, a senior government official said here. We are currently in the mids...

UPDATE 2-Hong Kong cabinet reshuffle not an 'immediate task', Lam says

A reshuffle of Hong Kongs cabinet is not an immediate task, the citys Beijing-backed leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday, as she prepared to visit the Chinese capital for the first time since her governments humiliation at local polls last mo...

S.Africa's Eskom plans more load shedding, says crisis manageable

Eskom plans more load shedding due to flooding that triggered unprecedented blackouts a day earlier, South Africas state power firm said on Tuesday but added the crisis was manageable. Eskom on Monday announced power cuts of up to 6,000 meg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019