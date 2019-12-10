OPPO INNO DAY 2019 highlights: AR glasses; USD 7bn R&D investment and more

Leading global smartphone brand Oppo organized today the OPPO INNO DAY 2019 event, the company's annual technology convention in Shenzhen, China that explored cutting-edge technologies and services in the 5G, IoT era together with key industry experts.

The event organized under the theme of 'Create Beyond Boundaries' served as a platform for Oppo to showcase a variety of innovative products including smartwatches, smart headphones, 5G CPE, AR glasses, Under-Screen Camera technology along with other technological breakthroughs across various fields.

Oppo AR Glass / Image Credit: Twitter (@oppo)

OPPO has been more than just a phone maker from the outset. In fact, smartphones have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of technological services. For OPPO and even the entire industry, there won't be any company solely focusing on smartphones. Tony Chen, Founder and CEO, OPPO

In addition, Oppo revealed plans to launch smartwatches, smart wireless headphones in the first quarter of 2020. The Oppo 5G CPE which was unveiled at today's event will also be commercially available in Q1, 2020. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 modem that allows effortless access to rapid 5G networks and acts as a centralized connection hub for all kinds of IoT devices.

Oppo 5G CPE / Image Credit: Twitter (@oppo)

Oppo also announced three key strategies to expand its integrated ecosystem of cutting-edge technologies and improve customer value. In the upcoming three years, the Chinese company will invest RMB 50 billion (about USD 7 billion) in R&D of core technologies in hardware, software and system alongside 5G/6G, AI, AR, big data and other frontier technologies.

The company also announced three key strategies to fully realize the potential of 5G, the next-generation network technology. They include:

Commitment to core technology R&D to develop world-leading tech

Building a multi-portal ecosystem of intelligent devices with smartphones serving as the key gateway

Rethinking user service and optimize content and service offerings

OPPO Vice President and Head of OPPO Research Institute, Levin Liu, revealed that the company is working on an integrated technology model that covers five spheres, namely: equipment, data, computing, services, and scenarios.

OPPO will continue to stay true to the company's core values of "Benfen," while actively working with partners across the entire industry chain in an open and mutually beneficial way to explore the future of intelligent connectivity. Tony Chen

Furthermore, at the conference, market analytics leader IHS Markit and Oppo jointly released their first whitepaper titled Intelligent Connectivity: Unleashing opportunities with the power of 5G, AI and cloud. The whitepaper sheds light on the global 5G deployment trends and provides suggestions and guidelines for the future development of an intelligent and converged ecosystem.

According to the Intelligent Connectivity whitepaper: