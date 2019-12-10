Redmi K30 with six cameras, 120Hz display launched; prices start at Rs 16,000

Xiaomi's independent sub-brand Redmi launched today the highly-anticipated Redmi K30 5G smartphone along with its 4G variant in the Chinese mainland. The 5G-enabled device comes with a 120Hz display, quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 765G chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging capability.

The Redmi K30 5G comes in white, blue, red and purple color options and four memory configurations- the (6GB+64GB) base model priced at CNY 1,999 (approx. Rs 20,000), (6GB+128GB) model priced at CNY 2,299 (approx. Rs 23,000), (8GB+128GB) higher-end model priced at CNY 2,599 (approx. Rs 26,000) and the (8GB+256GB) model priced at CNY 2,899 (approx. Rs 29,200).

The 4G sibling of the Redmi K30 5G also comes in four variants:

4GB+ 64GB priced at CNY 1,599 (approx. Rs 16,000)

6GB+ 64GB priced at CNY 1,699 (approx. Rs 17,000)

8GB+ 128GB priced at CNY 1,899 (approx. Rs 19,000)

8GB + 256GB priced at CNY 2,199 (approx. Rs 22,000)

Both the 4G and 5G variants of the Redmi K30 will go on sale in January 2020.

Redmi K30 5G specifications

The Redmi K30 5G sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with 1080 x 2400-pixels resolution, 91 percent screen-to-body ratio and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The device features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and comes with Gorilla Glass 5 and P2i anti-spatter coating.

In terms of optics, the device features a vertically-aligned camera setup on the back that incorporates a 64-megapixel primary lens powered by a Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degrees field-of-view and f/2.2 aperture, followed by a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel lens with f/2.4 aperture.

Additional rear camera features include Super Night Scene 2.0, Ultra Clear Mode, Continuous shooting mode, AI studio light effects and more. It supports 4K video shooting at 30fps, 720P / 1080P video shooting at 30fps, Slow motion 1080P video shooting at 120fps and Slow motion 720P video shooting at 960fps / 240fps / 120fps.

On the front, the Redmi K30 5G features an AI dual camera setup with a punch-hole on the upper right corner. The set up includes a 20-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The selfie camera also supports 720p / 1080P video shooting at 30fps.

Connectivity options on board the device include Dual sim dual standby; Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS / A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Redmi K30 5G vs Redmi K30 4G

The Redmi K30 5G adopts Qualcomm's newly launched Snapdragon 765G chipset based on 7nm process technology that reduces power consumption by 35 percent and improves CPU performance by 10 percent. On the other hand, the 4G variant utilizes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset, the same processor powering the Redmi K20.

Both the variants run on the latest MIUI 11 based on Android 10 OS and are equipped with the same 4,500mAh battery. The 5G model supports 30W fast charging while the 4G variant supports 27W fast charging. Another difference is that the 4G variant is equipped with a 2-megapixel macro lens as opposed to a 5-megapixel macro lens on the 5G model.