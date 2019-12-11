Left Menu
Development News Edition

Huami launches Amazfit GTR Titanium, Glitter Edition in India: Price and Specs

Both the Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium Edition and the 42mm Glitter Edition are available for purchase on Flipkart and carry a price tag of Rs 14,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively.

Huami launches Amazfit GTR Titanium, Glitter Edition in India: Price and Specs
Huami has launched the Titanium Edition and Glitter Edition of the Amazfit GTR smartwatch that was launched in the third quarter of this year.

Huami has launched the Titanium Edition and Glitter Edition of the Amazfit GTR smartwatch that was introduced back in the third quarter of this year in India. The smartwatch that comes in 47mm and 42mm sizes features 5 ATM water resistance design, AMOLED Display, built-in GPS and up to 24 days of battery life.

Both the Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium Edition and the 42mm Glitter Edition are available for purchase on Flipkart and carry a price tag of Rs 14,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively.

Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium Edition

As the name suggests, the watch body is made up of Titanium and the interchangeable strap is made from Fluororubber which is 22mm wide. It also has two physical keys (power and function button) by the side for easy navigation. The Titanium Edition measures 47.2 x 47.2 x 10.75 mm and weighs approx. 40g.

The Huami Amazfit GTR Titanium features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 454x454-pixels resolution and Always-on display technology. The smartwatch is waterproof up to a depth of 50 meters and is guarded by Corning Gorilla 3 tempered glass with Anti-fingerprint coating.

The smartwatch is compatible with Android 5.0 OS or above versions, iOS 10.0 or above versions. Connectivity features include Bluetooth 5.0 BLE NFC, GPS + GLONASS, and more. Sensors include BioTracker PPG biological tracking optical sensor, 6-axis acceleration sensor, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, Air-pressure sensor, Capacity sensor, Ambient light sensor.

As far as health and fitness features are concerned, the smartwatch supports 12 different sports modes including climbing, outdoor running, walking, outdoor riding, skiing, indoor riding, open water swimming, elliptical trainer, trail running. The BioTracker PPG biological tracking optical sensor not only offers advanced full-scale heart-rate monitoring but also provides functions such as vibration alerts if the heart rate goes out of range. Other health monitoring features include step counting, sleep monitoring, calorie count.

Other features onboard the smartwatch include weather forecast, call reminder, alarm clock, app notifications, event reminder, Find my Phone, compass, stopwatch, countdown, sedentary reminder for inactivity, music control.

The Huami Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium is equipped with a 410mAh Li-polymer battery that the company claims will last up to 24 days of regular activity, up to 74-days in basic watch mode and 40 hours with continuous GPS usage, on a single charge.

Amazfit GTR 42mm Glitter Edition

The 42mm Amazfit GTR Glitter measures 42.6 x 42.6 x 9.2 mm and weighs 25.5g. The watch strap is made up of white leather which is 20 mm wide.

The smartwatch features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with 390x390-pixels resolution and packs a 195mAh battery that lasts up to 12 days of regular activity and 34 days in basic watch mode. Rest all other features are the same as in the 47mm Titanium Edition.

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

13 fighter jets crashed from 2017-18 to Nov 2019: Govt

Thirteen fighter jets have crashed from 2017-18 to November 2019 and a board of inquiry BOI investigates every accident, the government said on Wednesday. To a question in Lok Sabha on a MiG 29 KUB Trainer catching fire in Goa, Union Minist...

'She is speaking out to us': Māori leader says volcano eruption was a message

Pouroto Ngaropo, standing on an ancient settlement site overlooking the island of Whakaari, recites his ancestry back thousands of years, back to the volcano which erupted there on Monday.Whakaari is my connection to the ocean, to the land,...

Small business owners count the cost of South Africa's power cuts

When South Africa suffered unprecedented power cuts this week as flooding slashed thousands of megawatts off an overstretched grid, bakery owner Maike Vandereydt-Speer was unable to brew coffee, toast sandwiches or even switch on the lights...

JNU moves HC; seeks contempt action against students, police for violating court order

The JNU has moved the Delhi High Court seeking contempt action against its students and the police for allegedly violating a court order barring protests within 100 metres of the universitys administrative block. The Jawaharlal Nehru Univer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019