Huami launches Amazfit GTR Titanium, Glitter Edition in India: Price and Specs

Huami has launched the Titanium Edition and Glitter Edition of the Amazfit GTR smartwatch that was introduced back in the third quarter of this year in India. The smartwatch that comes in 47mm and 42mm sizes features 5 ATM water resistance design, AMOLED Display, built-in GPS and up to 24 days of battery life.

Both the Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium Edition and the 42mm Glitter Edition are available for purchase on Flipkart and carry a price tag of Rs 14,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively.

Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium Edition

As the name suggests, the watch body is made up of Titanium and the interchangeable strap is made from Fluororubber which is 22mm wide. It also has two physical keys (power and function button) by the side for easy navigation. The Titanium Edition measures 47.2 x 47.2 x 10.75 mm and weighs approx. 40g.

The Huami Amazfit GTR Titanium features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 454x454-pixels resolution and Always-on display technology. The smartwatch is waterproof up to a depth of 50 meters and is guarded by Corning Gorilla 3 tempered glass with Anti-fingerprint coating.

The smartwatch is compatible with Android 5.0 OS or above versions, iOS 10.0 or above versions. Connectivity features include Bluetooth 5.0 BLE NFC, GPS + GLONASS, and more. Sensors include BioTracker PPG biological tracking optical sensor, 6-axis acceleration sensor, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, Air-pressure sensor, Capacity sensor, Ambient light sensor.

As far as health and fitness features are concerned, the smartwatch supports 12 different sports modes including climbing, outdoor running, walking, outdoor riding, skiing, indoor riding, open water swimming, elliptical trainer, trail running. The BioTracker PPG biological tracking optical sensor not only offers advanced full-scale heart-rate monitoring but also provides functions such as vibration alerts if the heart rate goes out of range. Other health monitoring features include step counting, sleep monitoring, calorie count.

Other features onboard the smartwatch include weather forecast, call reminder, alarm clock, app notifications, event reminder, Find my Phone, compass, stopwatch, countdown, sedentary reminder for inactivity, music control.

The Huami Amazfit GTR 47mm Titanium is equipped with a 410mAh Li-polymer battery that the company claims will last up to 24 days of regular activity, up to 74-days in basic watch mode and 40 hours with continuous GPS usage, on a single charge.

Amazfit GTR 42mm Glitter Edition

The 42mm Amazfit GTR Glitter measures 42.6 x 42.6 x 9.2 mm and weighs 25.5g. The watch strap is made up of white leather which is 20 mm wide.

The smartwatch features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with 390x390-pixels resolution and packs a 195mAh battery that lasts up to 12 days of regular activity and 34 days in basic watch mode. Rest all other features are the same as in the 47mm Titanium Edition.