Eid ul-Adha Celebrations Across Asia: Prayers, Sacrifices, and Cultural Traditions

Muslims across Asia observed Eid ul-Adha on Monday, combining prayer and charity amidst calls for peace in Gaza. The feast, one of Islam's most significant holidays, commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's faith through the ritual slaughter of livestock and distribution of meat to the needy.

The occasion saw vibrant celebrations colored by regional traditions. In Indonesia, the festival's spirit was intertwined with local customs influenced by other religions, making the event a cultural mosaic. In Yogyakarta, believers eagerly scrambled for offerings in a ritual believed to bring good fortune. Meanwhile, in East Java's Pasuruan city, sacrificial animals were adorned like brides, reflecting deep-seated respect and gratitude.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim prayed alongside congregants, reinforcing the message of humility tied to the Haj pilgrimage. Across Bangladesh and India, large groups gathered for prayers, reflecting the communal and inclusive nature of the festival. Despite regional variations, the essence of Eid ul-Adha—sacrifice, gratitude, and prayer—remained a binding force among Muslims.

