PewDiePie to take a break from YouTube in 2020

One of the biggest YouTube sensations, PewDiePie aka Felix Kjellberg has announced that he will be taking a break from the video service in 2020.

In his video, PewDiePie said that he will be away from YouTube for a while in early next year because he is 'very tired'.

The Swedish gamer's channel is the second most subscribed channel on YouTube with 102 million subscribers. The Indian record label, T-Series is the topmost subscribed YouTube channel with 121 million subscribers. (ANI)

