Here's everything about newly-launched Realme X2, Buds Air and Realme Paysa

The Realme X2 has been launched in India today alongside the Realme Buds Air and the Realme Paysa app. The mid-premium flagship comes with Super AMOLED Display, 4000mAh big battery, up to 8GB RAM and a 64MP quad rear camera setup.

The device comes in Pearl Blue, Pearl White, and Pearl Green color options and three variants: 4GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB RAM+128GB priced at Rs 16,999, Rs 18,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. Launch offers include Rs. 1500 cashback on ICICI Bank credit cards, Jio benefits worth Rs 11,500 and an additional Rs 500 off on exchanging old phone. The first sale of the Realme X2 is scheduled for December 20.

Realme X2 specifications

The Realme X2 boasts a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED dew-drop display with 2340 x 1080-pixel resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. The device comes with a G3.0 light-sensitive in-display fingerprint scanner that unlocks the device in just 0.36 seconds and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both the front and the back panel.

The device adopts an 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset that comes with 25 percent improved GPU, 35 percent improved CPU and double the AI performance as compared to its predecessor. The device supports Dual-Channel network acceleration that dynamically switches between Wi-Fi & data and upgraded 2*2 MIMO which optimizes the gaming experience if the network is weak.

The Realme X2 packs a 4000mAh battery with 30W VOOC flash charge 4.0 technology that takes just 19 minutes to charge the phone from zero to 50 percent and 75 minutes to fully charge the device.

The device sports a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture while the quad-camera module on the back includes a 64-megapixel primary lens powered by Samsung GW1 Sensor with f/1.8 aperture that can take 9280×6944 ultra-high resolution photos; an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle lens with f/2.25 aperture and 119-degree field-of-view; a 2-megapixel portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture and six light effects, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture.

Touted as an Ultimate Video Expert, the Realme X2 supports Ultra Video Stabilization, Super Nightscape 2.0, Real-time Video Bokeh effect, 960fps Super Slo-mo, 720p / 1080p HD video recording at 30fps/60fps, 4K video recording at 30fps and more features.

Connectivity option onboard the device include Wi-Fi 802.11ac; Bluetooth v5.0; NFC; GPS / Glonass / Beidou; USB Type-C port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Realme Buds Air

The Realme Buds Air comes with two built-in microphones for dual-mic noise cancellation and an optical sensor for wear detection. The custom R1 chip with Bluetooth v5.0 ensures an instant, stable connection between the earbuds and the phone and also optimizes battery performance. The dedicated Gaming Mode reduces the latency by 51 percent to achieve excellent synchronization between visuals and audio.

The all-new Buds Air comes in three color options: yellow, black and white and carries a price tag of Rs 3,999. The Realme Buds Air offers up to 17 hours of music playback and supports Type-C wired charging and wireless charging as well.

Realme Paysa

The Realme Paysa app, as the company claims, is India's first full-stack financial services platform for mobile phones that offers 4 solutions:

Lending

Savings and Protection

Payments

Financial Tools

Image Credit: Twitter (@realmemobiles)

The app currently launched in beta features four key products, namely, Free Credit Report, Personal Loan, Screen Insurance and Business Loan. Using the app, users can take personal loans within five minutes ranging from Rs 8,000 to 1 lakh with a repayment option from 3 to 12 months Small or medium-sized business owners can take a pure digital loan upto Rs 5 lakhs with a flexible repayment tenure from 12 to 60 months.