JBL-backed wireless headphones can offer unlimited battery life

What would happen if your wireless headphones never ran out of battery? JBL is crowdfunding a new pair of headphones that offer potentially unlimited battery life for non-stop audio playback.

The Reflect Eternal headphones use solar panels on their headband to offer the ambitious battery backup, albeit in the right conditions. JBL says that with just 2.5 hours a day of exposure could provide virtually unlimited playtime between charges, The Verge notes.

The headphones are available for pre-order on IndieGoGo at USD 99 and are expected to ship in October 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)