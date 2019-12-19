Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nokia 2.3 to go on sale on Dec 27 in India: Here's everything about the phone

The phone will go on sale on December 27 with a one-year replacement guarantee offer.

Nokia 2.3 to go on sale on Dec 27 in India: Here's everything about the phone
The Nokia 2.3 features a 3D nano-textured cover and high-precision diecast aluminum chassis with a polymer shell that gives the phone a rigid structure. Image Credit: Nokia

The budget-centric Nokia 2.3 which was launched, earlier this month, in Cairo has arrived in India. The latest Android One-certified smartphone from the Finnish company features HD+ in-cell display, dual-rear cameras, AI-assisted two-day battery life, and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

The phone will go on sale on December 27 with a one-year replacement guarantee offer from HMD Global, the brand responsible for the manufacturing and marketing of Nokia phones. The Nokia 2.3 will be available in Cyan Green, Sand, Charcoal color options and is priced at Rs 8,199.

The Nokia 2.3 features a 3D nano-textured cover and high-precision diecast aluminum chassis with a polymer shell that gives the phone a rigid structure. It boasts a 6.2-inch HD+ in-cell display with waterdrop notch and 19:9 aspect ratio.

The latest budget-centric phone from Nokia adopts MediaTek Helio A22 chipset coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage which is further expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot (hybrid). The Android One certified phone runs Android 9 Pie and promises 2 years of software upgrades and 3 years of monthly security updates.

The device packs a 4000mAh battery that lasts up to two days from a single charge with AI-assisted Adaptive Battery technology. Connectivity options onboard the phone include dual SIM, Micro USB (USB 2.0), Wi-Fi 802.11n, Bluetooth 5.0 and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Coming to the optics department, the new Nokia 2.3 features a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture. The dual-rear cameras include a 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The camera is equipped with AI-powered features such as 'Portrait Mode' that subtly blurs the background and the all-new 'Recommended Shot'feature that automatically captures alternate images before and after the shutter button is pressed and suggests the best one. The phone also features advanced image fusion and exposure stacking to capture stunning shots in low-light conditions.

The phone is equipped with a dedicated button for Google Assistant and Biometric face unlock feature for quick unlocking experience.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Morgan will prove as perfect foil for Dinesh Karthik: Brendon McCullum

After bagging Eoin Morgan for INR 5.25 crore, Kolkata Knight Riders KKR coach Brendon McCullum on Thursday said that the England limited-overs skipper will serve as the perfect foil for Dinesh Karthik. McCullum also cleared that Dinesh Kart...

'Mario Kart Tour' multiplayer mode is now available for Gold Pass holders

Nintendos Mario Kart Tour is finally offering the multiplayer mode, however, only Gold Pass subscribers can access it in beta.The game, released in September for iOS and Android, was a single-player experience. However, the company promised...

Moscow shooting incident could be linked to Putin speech - FSB source

A shooting incident in central Moscow on Thursday evening may have been planned to coincide with a speech President Vladimir Putin was making to commemorate Russias day of the security services FSB, a source close to the FSB told Reuters.Ru...

AP fisherman goes missing at sea

A 54-year-old fisherman has reportedly gone missing off the coast of Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, fisheries officials said on Thursday. He went missing when he was heading for the coast, they said.Seven fishermen, belonging to Gilakalad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019