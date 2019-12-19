Nokia 2.3 to go on sale on Dec 27 in India: Here's everything about the phone

The budget-centric Nokia 2.3 which was launched, earlier this month, in Cairo has arrived in India. The latest Android One-certified smartphone from the Finnish company features HD+ in-cell display, dual-rear cameras, AI-assisted two-day battery life, and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

The phone will go on sale on December 27 with a one-year replacement guarantee offer from HMD Global, the brand responsible for the manufacturing and marketing of Nokia phones. The Nokia 2.3 will be available in Cyan Green, Sand, Charcoal color options and is priced at Rs 8,199.

The Nokia 2.3 features a 3D nano-textured cover and high-precision diecast aluminum chassis with a polymer shell that gives the phone a rigid structure. It boasts a 6.2-inch HD+ in-cell display with waterdrop notch and 19:9 aspect ratio.

The latest budget-centric phone from Nokia adopts MediaTek Helio A22 chipset coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage which is further expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card slot (hybrid). The Android One certified phone runs Android 9 Pie and promises 2 years of software upgrades and 3 years of monthly security updates.

The device packs a 4000mAh battery that lasts up to two days from a single charge with AI-assisted Adaptive Battery technology. Connectivity options onboard the phone include dual SIM, Micro USB (USB 2.0), Wi-Fi 802.11n, Bluetooth 5.0 and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Coming to the optics department, the new Nokia 2.3 features a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture. The dual-rear cameras include a 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The camera is equipped with AI-powered features such as 'Portrait Mode' that subtly blurs the background and the all-new 'Recommended Shot'feature that automatically captures alternate images before and after the shutter button is pressed and suggests the best one. The phone also features advanced image fusion and exposure stacking to capture stunning shots in low-light conditions.

The phone is equipped with a dedicated button for Google Assistant and Biometric face unlock feature for quick unlocking experience.

