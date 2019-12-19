Ghostery Midnight desktop app with VPN launched

Ghostery has rolled out a desktop app with added privacy features including ad-blocker, tracker-blocker, and VPN.

Called Ghostery Midnight, the app costs USD 14 per month and works across a variety of apps and browsers, The Verge notes. Users can choose to block ads and trackers on multiple browsers at once.

It currently offers a choice of six servers for its VPN. Ghostery plans to roll out a cheaper version with limited features next year, and a mobile version later. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.