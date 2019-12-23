Left Menu
Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Screenshots being shared showed the message "Help Us Confirm You Own This Account" being displayed to users when they try to log in to Instagram.

Many Instagram users are reportedly having problems accessing their accounts on Monday with the popular social media app asking them to confirm that they own the account.

Screenshots being shared on Twitter showed the message "Help Us Confirm You Own This Account" being displayed to users when they try to log in through the Instagram app.

It is not immediately clear how many people are affected and Instagram is yet to comment on the issue.

Instagram's app is working fine when we tested it at Devdiscourse offices in Sonipat, India.

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.

How Twitter users reacted on Trump's impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters.

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

No place for NRC in Andhra Pradesh, says CM

No place for NRC in Andhra Pradesh, says CM Kadapa AP, Dec 23 PTI Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday announced that his government was opposed to the National Register of Citizens NRC and would not impleme...

100 Chinese nationals arrested in Nepal for engaging in suspicious activities

At least 100 Chinese nationals were arrested on Monday in Nepal for engaging in suspicious activities, police said. According to the Crime Investigation Bureau CBI, 97 people have been arrested from five different locations in Manamaiju, Ba...

CISF takes over security of Indian Museum at Kolkata

A contingent of armed CISF commandos on Monday took over the security of Indias oldest and largest museum -- the Indian museum -- located in Kolkata, a senior official said. A total of 59 personnel of the paramilitary force, led by an Assis...

Chalet Hotels inks pact with Hyatt Group

Chalet Hotels on Monday said it has signed a franchise agreement with Hyatt India Consultancy Pvt Ltd and its affiliates for Hyatt Regency in Navi Mumbai. The upcoming around 260 keys hotel at Airoli, Navi Mumbai will be the first Hyatt Reg...
