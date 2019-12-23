Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Many Instagram users are reportedly having problems accessing their accounts on Monday with the popular social media app asking them to confirm that they own the account.

Screenshots being shared on Twitter showed the message "Help Us Confirm You Own This Account" being displayed to users when they try to log in through the Instagram app.

how many people are facing confirm your account problem?? #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/vH4ZsdtpS7 — Natalia Joseph (@AreyPeecheDekho) December 23, 2019

It is not immediately clear how many people are affected and Instagram is yet to comment on the issue.

Instagram's app is working fine when we tested it at Devdiscourse offices in Sonipat, India.

