Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Boeing Starliner is 'healthy', lands in New Mexico

Science News Roundup: Boeing Starliner is 'healthy', lands in New Mexico
Image Credit: Twitter (@BoeingSpace)

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

NASA says Boeing Starliner is 'healthy', to land in New Mexico

The Boeing Co Starliner spacecraft that failed to reach the right orbit to reach the International Space Station is "healthy," in a stable orbit and expected to land in New Mexico on Sunday morning, NASA said on Saturday. The Boeing CST-100 Starliner astronaut capsule was successfully launched from Florida on Friday, but an automated timer error prevented the spacecraft from attaining the correct orbit for it to rendezvous and dock with the space station. NASA and Boeing officials said on a Saturday conference call they are still investigating the causes of the failure.

'Bull's-eye' landing caps Boeing's faulty astronaut capsule test mission

Boeing Co's Starliner astronaut spacecraft made a "bull's-eye" landing in the New Mexico desert on Sunday, a successful ending to a crewless test mission that two days earlier failed to reach the orbit needed to dock with the International Space Station. The 7:58 a.m. ET (1258 GMT) landing at the White Sands desert capped a turbulent 48 hours for Boeing's botched milestone test of an astronaut capsule that is designed to help NASA regain its human spaceflight capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Officials of Italy's ruling parties to meet over motorway concession decree

Top officials in Italys ruling coalition will meet on Monday to try to resolve a dispute over plans to make it easier to revoke Atlantias motorway concession following the deadly collapse of a bridge in Genoa, a government source said. Shar...

Country will not let you attack Constitution, suppress voice of 'Bharat Mata': Rahul Gandhi's dig at PM Modi.

Country will not let you attack Constitution, suppress voice of Bharat Mata Rahul Gandhis dig at PM Modi....

NRC will prove to be black law that will divide country: CG CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said the National Register of Citizens NRC, if implemented, will prove to be a black law that will lead to division of the country. Describing the new citizenship act and the proposed NR...

Bill Hader, Rachel Bilson spotted on coffee date

American actor Bill Hader and his former co-star Rachel Bilson are prompting speculations that they are dating as the duo were spotted grabbing coffee in Bills hometown, Oklahoma. In the hometown, the couple was seen holding hands in Starbu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019