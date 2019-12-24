Left Menu
RummyCircle Steers Ahead With A Secured & Responsible Gaming Platform

The top establishes in the skill-based game industry that includes games like ludo, rummy, fantasy cricket, fantasy football, and chess are ensuring that there is trust and transparency when it comes to gamers’ information.

65 percent of Indian consumers expect full transparency from businesses on using their personal information, states the 2019 Experian Identity and Fraud Report: Asia-Pacific Edition. While 30 percent of companies are somewhat transparent with the use of personal information. In the skill gaming industry, user's personal information is vital for the company. Hence, the users divulge personal information such as name, mobile number, PAN number, postal address, IP address, and financial details.

It is a bit unnerving to share such information, especially when bank frauds are prevalent globally. The number of bank-related scams in India is continually making headlines. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in 2018-19, more than 6,800 cases of bank fraud, worth Rs 71,500 crore was registered. So, what are skill gaming companies doing to safeguard and protect its valuable users from cyber-attacks? What are they doing to maintain trust and integrity with security?

  • openly communicate terms of service
  • ensure customers feel in control of their data
  • notify them of the use of their information

Interestingly, 26 percent of Indians willingly share their personal information, while 60 percent are hesitant to share it.

LudoKing, which has millions of downloads, says that the information is stored in accordance with the applicable law and user's personal data is deleted or anonymised if it no longer serves the company's purposes. Interestingly, the user can ask for access to data such as 'how long personal data will be stored, purposes of the processing, and categories of personal data concerned.'

RummyCircle, with over 10 million trusted subscribers understands the concerns of their consumers have about transparency. Their users have gone from playing Indian rummy offline to playing rummy online as they can win real cash in a secure way. The reason being, checks and balances are in place to safeguard the consumer's confidential and sensitive information.

To strengthen cybersecurity, RummyCircle reviews the data internally, stores information with appropriate encryption, and follows processing practices and appropriate security measures. This includes protection against unauthorised access, unauthorised alteration, and disclosure or destruction of data. However, from the users' end, the personal information is safe as long as he or she avoids sharing their login details.

To maintain the consumers' trust, this rummy game platform has an important feature - Know Your Customer (KYC) verification. It is necessary when the user wins real cash rewards to have a secured channel to transfer the monetary wins. Also, all communications are sent only on the registered email and phone number, which helps prevent any fraud.

International companies like ESPN and NBA that offer fantasy games – football and basketball respectively is a big hit with gamers. ESPN states that they collect personal and anonymous information that they use to 'create a third type of information, aggregate information.' So, to protect the guests' data, they regularly review their security procedures and incorporate new technology and methods.

NBA's privacy policy aligns with all these parameters too. Besides, their security extends to vendors too. They 'require their vendors to use industry-standard security protocols when processing any payments for the guests' use of the Services'.

One thing is common with these skill-based gaming companies, that is, the login and password ensures the user is in control of their data and protects them from breach of data.

In addition, companies are turning to advanced authentication or fraud management solutions that include physical biometrics, behavioural biometrics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blended solutions or API. These measures ensure the user is safe and they have a favourable experience. It steers them away from risks, errors in process, identify theft, and sham transactions.

In a bid to digitalise India and increase rural internet usage, the number of Indian internet users will mushroom exponentially. This means that the number of gamers is set to grow by leaps and bounds. Also, the report says that 70 percent of Indians do not mind sharing their personal information if they know they are getting any benefits.

When it comes to online skill-based games, users have no reservations in sharing personal information rest assured there is transparency and safety measures in place to counteract the growing complexities of cyber-attacks. In return, they experience convenience and security, while the company gains a reputation of trust.

