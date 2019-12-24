Left Menu
Realme X2 Pro Master Edition to go on sale in India today: Here are the details

The Realme X2 Pro Master Edition comes in 12GB+256GB memory configuration and carries a price tag of Rs. 34,999.

The Concrete and Red Brick variants of the Realme X2 Pro Master Edition will go on sale for the first time on December 24th (today) at 8:55 PM via realme.com and Flipkart. Image Credit: Twitter (@realmemobiles)

Realme, late last month, launched its new flagship smartphone dubbed the Realme X2 Pro. Touted as India's fastest charging flagship with 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display, Snapdragon 855+ chipset, 64-megapixel Quad camera setup, and 50W SuperVOOC charging technology.

The smartphone comes in Neptune Blue and Lunar White color options and two memory variants- 8GB+128GB model priced at Rs 29,999 and the 12+256GB model priced at Rs 33,999.

Today, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to announce that the power-packed phone will soon get a 6GB+64GB variant. In addition, he also announced that the Concrete and Red Brick variants of the Realme X2 Pro Master Edition will go on sale for the first time on December 24th (today) at 8:55 PM via realme.com and Flipkart. The Master Edition comes in 12GB+256GB memory configuration and carries a price tag of Rs. 34,999.

Realme X2 Pro Specifications

The Realme X2 Pro comes in an all-glass and metal design with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 on the front panel and high-curvature 3D four-surface Gorilla Glass 5 on the back panel. The device sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 20:9 aspect ratio.

The device comes with HDR 10+ official certification, TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light protection and GOODIX 3.0 In-Display Fingerprint Sensor that unlocks the phone in just 0.23 seconds.

The Realme X2 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ octa-core processor coupled with Adreno 640 GPU, up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. The device runs on ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9 Pie and is powered by a 4000mAh battery that supports 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology, PD and QC charging.

For immersive gaming experience, the phone is equipped with Tactile Engine Motor, Vapour Cooling Chamber technology to prevents it from overheating and other heat transfer materials that provide highly improved cooling performance.

For photography, the phone houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Quad rear camera setup on the Realme X2 Pro incorporates a 64-megapixel primary lens powered by Samsung GW1 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel Ultra-wide Angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 115-degrees field-of-view, followed by a 13-megapixel Telephoto lens with f/2.5 aperture, 5X Hybrid Optical Zoom, 20X Hybrid zoom and fourth one is a 2-megapixel Portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture.

The rear camera supports Ultra image stabilization, super nightscape, HDR Video, 4K video recording at 30fps/60fps, 1080p video recording at 30fps/60fps, 720p Video recording at 30fps/60fps and Slow motion recording up to 960fps.

